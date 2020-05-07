With sports on hold, athletes take up new pursuits

“I’m learning how to garden,” Flickinger said proudly in a telephone interview. “I’m planting plants. I’ve never planted a plant in my life, but we’ve done that.”

There have been a few hiccups along the way, of course.

“We started out with these things called, well, I think they’re called oleanders,” Flickinger said. “But we found out they’re really poisonous. So we dug those up and replanted a bunch of palm trees. They are little baby ones, but hopefully they’ll grow to be big.”

Flickinger and her spouse then turned their attention indoors.

“We’ve remodeled a bathroom,” she continued. “Out here in Arizona, they have these textured walls. I had never seen them before, but they’re super popular here. Well, I wanted my walls to be flat. So we learned how to level out the walls. We also took down the old mirror and old medicine cabinet so we could put up a new medicine cabinet. We repainted the whole thing.”

How did the young couple suddenly acquire all this useful household knowledge?

“YouTube has been very helpful for us,” Flickinger replied.