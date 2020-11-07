WNBA: Bird, Stewart make freezing eggs less taboo

“Everything I’ve found later in my life I wish someone had told me this at 22 or 23,” she said. “Something like egg freezing or nutrition. Sure if there’s a direct connection its easy, but there may be people out there that I never meet that I can help by making this part of our normal conversation.”

Stewart was happy she decided to freeze her eggs while young.

“This was one of the best decisions I made as far as after basketball. I was young, healthy and did have a lot of eggs,” the WNBA Finals MVP said. “Giving me a little bit of security for the future if I’m going to have a kid. It’s nothing that anyone should be ashamed about, it;s something not talked about. To see Sue and I both going through it in our careers, it’s helpful and gives people comfort for those who have done it.”

Though the current CBA now covers the procedure, Bird and Stewart froze their eggs before the agreement was ratified and paid for to have it done themselves. But now under the CBA, veteran players, who have played eight or more seasons, can be reimbursed up to $20,000 for costs per year directly related to adoption, surrogacy, egg freezing or fertility/infertility treatment. That amount is capped at $60,000 total per player.