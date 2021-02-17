WNBA: Davis excited to own WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Mark Davis is all in on the Las Vegas Aces.

The Raiders owner was officially approved to buy the franchise by the WNBA Board of Governors last week and has grand plans for the Aces.

He will open a training facility for the team next year that will have two courts, locker rooms and training facilities. The center will be next to the Raiders headquarters and also will house the Al Davis-Eddie Robinson Leadership Academy — a program to develop minority coaching and general manager candidates in the NFL,

“One thing I noticed was that what they didn't have was a real home,” Davis said about the Aces during a media availability Wednesday. “They were practicing at UNLV, had offices at MGM and offices down in an airplane hanger.”

The new owner admits that purchasing a WNBA team might not be the best business decision as franchises tend not to be money makers. However, the Aces season-ticket holder said he always had a love for women's basketball passed down from father Al, a huge fan of Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies.

“Women’s sports deserve so much more recognition,” said Davis, who was first approached by MGM to buy the team from the casino before the pandemic hit.