WNBA Playoffs: Seattle, Las Vegas set for Finals

“There’s a huge difference in 10 days and five days,” Stewart said. “We’re going to do what we can to make sure our bodies are ready.”

Both players missed the final meeting between Seattle and Las Vegas on the last day of the regular season because of injury. Bird, who turns 40 on Oct. 16, also missed the first meeting because of a bone bruise in her knee.

“This is the finals. The two best teams in the league going at it,” said the Aces' A’ja Wilson, who was the league's MVP. “It was ugly, but we got a win. End of day, we’ll go back and watch film on ourselves and Seattle.”

History may be on the Aces' side as the team that has had the league's MVP has won the title every year since 2016.

Seattle was the preseason favorite to win the championship and ran through the first part of the season before Bird suffered a bone bruise in her knee. Stewart also missed the final few games of the regular season as the Storm (18-4) finished as the No. 2 seed behind Las Vegas.

“We’ll get some time off. Everyone’s beat up at this time of the season,” Seattle coach Gary Kloppenburg said. “Playing every other day. Get some good practices for whoever we are going to play at the end of the week."