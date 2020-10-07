WNBA Playoffs: Stewart leads Seattle to 2nd title in 3 years

“There are core groups that have a two-, four-, six-, maybe 10-year run," she said. "I’ve been here for technically 19 seasons, 17 I’ve played. To be able to recreate that magic with different groups.”

Bird, who had five points and seven assists in the clincher, said she hadn't thought about whether she'll come back next year.

“Interestingly enough it's never a day of decision. I just kind of start working out and see how I feel," she said. "I wish I could give you more. If the way I feel right now, if I go through my offseason and continue to build on that in a good way I don’t see why I won’t be playing next summer.”

The 26-year-old Stewart set a WNBA record by scoring more than 20 points for the sixth straight finals game. She was a unanimous choice as WNBA Finals MVP. It was the second time in her young career that she won the award, becoming the fifth player with multiple finals MVPs.

“I wanted to win a ring, that was the priority. Whatever else comes, comes," Stewart said.

Her play all season showed she had fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon that sidelined her for the entire 2019 season.