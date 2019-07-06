BLAINE, Minn. — Matthew Wolff shot a 9-under 62 Saturday to share the lead with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau at 15 under after three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open.
Morikawa shot a 64 at the TPC Twin Cities, while DeChambeau had a 70.
Wolff, 20, who won the NCAA individual title on Memorial Day, is playing in his third event since turning professional, and the 22-year-old Morikawa his fourth.
DeChambeau, who opened the day with a two-shot lead, is vying for his sixth career win and first since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November.
Seeking his first tour win in 31 starts, Wyndham Clark, 25, shot a 64 and was tied with Adam Hadwin (69) one shot back.
Sixteen players are within four shots of the lead, including Hideki Matsuyama, Charles Howell III and Troy Merritt, who graduated from nearby Spring Lake Park High School. Each shot a 66 and were two shots behind.
Playing in ideal weather conditions — temperatures in the low-80s, increasing clouds and no wind — 65 of the 85 players shot under par on the par-71 layout.
Wolff, who made his professional debut two weeks ago by finishing 80th at the Travelers Championship and missed the cut at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, used stellar approach shots to help him record six straight birdies on Nos. 5-10. None of the putts were longer than 8 feet. Birdies at No. 13 and 15 made a round of 59 seem possible.
However, Wolff missed a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and a tee shot into a bunker led to bogey on the par-3 17th. He scrambled for birdie on No. 18 after an errant tee shot.
Named the Pac-12 Men's Golfer of the Year in May, Morikawa made his professional debut four weeks ago and finished tied for 14th at the RBC Canadian Open. He tied for 35th at the U.S. Open and tied for 36th at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago.
Morikawa birdied five of his first seven holes, but only three the rest of the way.
DeChambeau birdied the first and last holes, had one bogey and 15 pars.
Clark, 25, who has two top-10s in his previous 30 events since 2017, had eight birdies, including four straight to start the back nine, as part of a 7-under 64.
Rock leads Irish Open after 60
LAHINCH, Ireland — Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history.
The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and first place on 13 under overall after the third round of the Irish Open.
Rock made 11 birdies, including six straight to close his round. His putt for eagle at the last was from just off the green, and it slid left of the cup .
"The finish was a bit much really," Rock said. "I holed a really long putt on No. 17 and it was only when I was walking to the second shot on No. 18 and checked the par (of the course) that I realized it was an eagle for 59.
"It's disappointing not to make it, but 60 is a great score and I've played rubbish so far this season so it's nice to play better."
Rafa Cabrera-Bello (63) will join Rock in the last group, one shot off the lead along with Eddie Pepperell (66).
Second-round leader Zander Lombard is a stroke further back after a 68.
British Open refuses Daly's cart request
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Organizers of the British Open have refused a request by former champion John Daly to use a golf cart at the championship in Royal Portrush this month.
Daly had applied to use a cart because of his arthritic right knee.
The R&A says it was declining the request because "walking the course is an integral part of the championship and is central to the tradition of links golf." It said it was important to "ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field."
The governing body says Portrush in Northern Ireland was not suited to golf carts, and was concerned that "some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible."
In its statement released Saturday, the R&A said "we appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition."
The PGA of America allowed Daly to use a cart at this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. He was the first player to ride in a cart at a major since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.
Reacting to the R&A's decision, Daly said on Twitter he was "quite disappointed" and he "could not disagree more with their conclusions."
Daly, the 1995 champion at St. Andrews, says he is aiming to take part in the British Open nonetheless, adding "fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain."