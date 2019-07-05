LYON, France — Still facing a backlash over saying she wouldn't visit the White House if the United States wins the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe said Wednesday that she considers herself a proud American.
"I think that I'm particularly, uniquely and very deeply American," she said. "If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, the song and the anthem, and what we were founded on, I think I'm extremely American."
Rapinoe commented on the dustup a day after the U.S. team's nail-biting 2-1 semifinal win over England. Rapinoe did not play against England because of a minor hamstring injury, but said she'd be ready to go for the final Sunday.
Last week in the days leading up to the quarterfinal against France, a video surfaced of Rapinoe's White House comment, which she punctuated with an expletive.
While the interview was from January, it attracted President Donald Trump's attention and he tweeted: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." Trump added that he would invite the team to Washington, win or lose.
Rapinoe has stood by her statement, except for the coarse language she used.
Rapinoe is known for being outspoken and using colorful language. She has been particularly vocal about equitable pay and the treatment of female athletes, while also critical of FIFA for not investing more in the women's game.
Two years ago, Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem before a few matches. She said she took the action in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who knelt during the anthem to call attention to racial inequality.
U.S. Soccer responded by adopting a rule that says players must stand for anthems. In France she has not sung the anthem or put her hand on her heart while it plays before each game.
"I think for the detractors I would have them look hard into what I'm actually saying and the actions that I'm taking. Maybe you don't agree with every single way that I do it and that can be discussed. I know I'm not perfect," she said.
In her impassioned comments, she said she believes she stands for truth and honesty, and "wanting to have the conversation."
"I feel very fortunate to be in this country, I'd never be able to do this in a lot of other places," she said. "But also, that doesn't mean that we can't get better, it doesn't mean that we can't strive to be better. I think this country was founded on a lot of great ideals, but it was also founded on slavery. I think we just need to be really honest about that, and be really open in talking about that so we can reconcile that and hopefully move forward and make this make country better for everyone."
Rapinoe hasn't been the only American who has faced criticism at the World Cup. The whole team was chastised when players celebrated every goal in a 13-0 rout of Thailand to open the tournament. Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration after her goal against England was also knocked.
"Wah, wah, wah. We're at the World Cup. I don't think anyone truly believes we disrespect the game or our opponents," Rapinoe said. "What do you want us to do? We work hard, we like to play hard. "
Morgan says celebration was nod to actress
Alex Morgan said her tea-sipping celebration at the Women's World Cup was a nod to actress Sophie Turner's amusing Instagram posts.
No, it wasn't a dig at England or a random reference to the Boston Tea Party, or any number of other theories out there.
"My celebration was actually more 'that's the tea,' which is telling a story, spreading news," the U.S. forward said.
Morgan has been criticized for the celebration. Her former teammate on the Orlando Pride, Lianne Sanderson, a broadcast commentator during the World Cup for beIN Sports, called the celebration "distasteful."
"She can celebrate however she wants and I'm a big believer in the Americans and how they celebrate but this was disrespectful," said Sanderson, a former striker for England's national team.
Morgan pretended to sip tea after scoring the go-ahead goal in Tuesday night's semifinal victory over England. Goalkeeper Alysaa Naeher preserved the 2-1 victory by stopping Steph Houghton's penalty kick late in the game.
Morgan spoke to reporters Friday, clarifying the source of the goal celebration and referencing the "Game of Thrones" actress. Turner's Instagram is filled with her saying audacious or gossipy things, adding "That's the tea" and taking a sip.
"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate but not too much, or do something but always in a limited fashion," Morgan said.
She said it's hard to understand the outrage when men have celebrated goals by grabbing their crotches.
The U.S. national team has drawn some criticism for its goal celebrations in France. First it was the repeated celebrations after every goal in a 13-0 rout of Thailand, which some said were unsportsmanlike. Carli Lloyd responded in the next game with a golf clap after her goal.
Megan Rapinoe struck an "Are you not entertained?" pose in the quarterfinals against France before Morgan's tea sipping in the semis.
"I think everybody's just kind of having fun with the celebrations and embracing the moment," Lloyd said.
Yorkshire Tea company made light of Morgan's celebration, tweeting a photo of a bag of team readied for shipping.
"Dear @USWNT, Sorry you had to drink pretend tea. If you'd run out of the proper stuff, you only had to ask! PS No hard feelings - good luck on Sunday."