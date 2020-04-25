Women's Cricket: With no reported COVID-19 cases, country hosts live sporting event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORT VILA, Vanuatu — Overnight rain didn’t stop Vanuatu from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times — a live sporting event.

The tiny islands in the South Pacific were the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final on Saturday, as most international sports remain shuttered.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing real-time action to tune in to a live stream of their women’s club championship finals. And Deitz said there were 350,000 views of a men’s 10-over exhibition match followed by the women’s Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls, who went undefeated in the four-team competition.

The rain meant a scheduled morning women’s semifinal wasn’t played due to wet grounds.

“Fantastic (live stream) numbers for us, a great day’s cricket here,” Deitz said.

The matches were played at the Vanuatu Cricket Grounds in the capital Port Vila, on the island of Efate.

Deitz said national broadcaster VBTC set up four cameras for its first ever live cricket show, and he helped with the commentary for the online stream on Vanuatu Cricket’s Facebook page.