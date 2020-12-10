Women's Golf: Kerr toughs it out at U.S. Open

Kerr only recently got into the U.S. Women's Open for the 25th time, the most of any player at Champions Golf Club. It's her favorite tournament. And she wasn't sure until the last minute she could even play.

Kerr offered more details about the accident, how dark it was at Old American Golf Club with no lights when she and caddie Matt Gelczis drove off in a cart.

“There was a cart that was rounding the corner from the range and I could see that, because that cart had headlights and our cart did not," she said. “I was using the flashlight to lead the way. We were going three-quarters of the speed. We were both making sure we were on the path, and had to move over just a touch to miss the other cart coming our direction. We just hit this thing smack on.”

She had a hard time getting out of bed for a few days because of the sharp pain in her left chest and back. Gelczis is home in Philadelphia recovering from injuries.

“If you would've told me on Monday that I would be playing today, I would have said you were crazy,” Kerr said. “I've been working my butt off. I'm getting up in the morning and icing for two hours, and in the evening, too. I've done everything I can do to play.”