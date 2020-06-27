Women's Soccer: Long spent lockdown becoming celebrity gamer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allie Long is likely the only National Women’s Soccer League player who launched a new career while sheltering at home.

Long has been playing video games on Twitch and has built a solid reputation in the gaming world – so much so that she’s been able to raise some serious money for charities, while also educating fellow gamers about women’s soccer.

But soccer still comes first for the midfielder who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup last summer in France. She's put her controller down — for the most part — as she prepares with OL Reign to play in the NWSL's Challenge Cup starting this weekend in Utah.

The NWSL is the first professional team sports league in the United States to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. Long and her teammates practiced together in Montana before heading to Utah, where they'll be sequestered for the monthlong tournament.

Long has been with the NWSL since it was founded in 2013, playing first for the Portland Thorns and now for the Reign for the past two seasons.

Following the World Cup victory, Long and several other national team players, including Julie Ertz, Becky Sauerbrunn and Crystal Dunn, took part in a gaming event with other athletes and a number of prominent streamers.