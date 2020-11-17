Women's Soccer: Morgan among players named to U.S. camp roster for Netherlands

Andonovski chose players currently based in Europe, including Morgan, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. The coach left those players off the roster for a training camp last month in Colorado because of travel restrictions.

In a conference call with reporters, Andonovski said Morgan is not yet fit for a full 90 minutes, but praised her willingness to join Tottenham this season to get in work.

"I personally have a great respect for her, for her decision to go overseas and play, because it’s a tough time," he said. "It’s a tough time for everyone, and for her to have a newborn with her, go to another country in the middle of a pandemic, just to be able to get back and play the game that she loves and prepare for the next big tournament. I think that deserves lots of respect and lots of credit."

Morgan, who has 107 international goals, has not played for the United States since the World Cup final.

Andonovski said Lloyd is coming off an injury and Rapinoe was not ready because she has not played. He expected both to be available for the team's January camp.