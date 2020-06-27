Women's Soccer: Team sports return with thriller as Courage clip Thorns 2-1

The eight teams taking part in the Challenge Cup are sequestered in Utah for the duration of the monthlong tournament and must follow a strict protocol that includes frequent testing.

But the tournament was rocked earlier this week when the Orlando Pride was forced to withdraw because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

The Courage are the NWSL's two-time defending champions and considered the favorites at the Challenge Cup. Last season they scored a league-record 54 goals.

In the previous meeting between the two teams last season, the Courage routed the Thorns 6-0, led by Williams with three goals.

Courage forward Jessica McDonald, who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France, did not play because of a thigh injury.

The Thorns were without goalkeeper Adrianna Franch because of a right knee injury. Bella Bixby made her NWSL and Thorns debut in goal.

Courage rookie Ally Watt had to be stretchered off after a non-contact injury in the second half. She was replaced by Mace, who assisted on the team's first goal moments later.