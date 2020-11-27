Women's Soccer: U.S. blanks Netherlands 2-0 in World Cup rematch

BREDA, Netherlands — Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands again, Kristie Mewis scored in her first appearance for the United States in six years and the U.S. women won a rematch of last year’s World Cup final by the same score, 2-0, on Friday.

The older sister of starter Sam Mewis came in as a second-half substitute and scored in the 70th minute. It was Kristie Mewis’ second goal for the team, after her first in 2013. The 2,722 days between her goals was the longest stretch in team history.

“I just had to just re-watch it, actually, because I think I blacked out on what actually happened,” Kristie Mewis said about her goal.

The United States hadn’t played in 261 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top-ranked Americans have won all nine matches they’ve played this year. They’re 11-0-0 under head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took over after Jill Ellis stepped down last year.

“A lot of things changed in 2020. But one thing that didn’t change and one thing that will never change with this team is the heart and the mind,” Andonovski said. “And I was so proud of these players, the way they stepped up and handled the game, considering that some of them didn’t have a chance to train properly before this camp.”