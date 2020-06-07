Women's Soccer: With season scrapped, England seeks to keep gains in game

Runners-up when the season was paused, champions without playing again. It's little surprise Chelsea was fine with the Women’s Super League season being curtailed.
But determining the final standings on a points-per-game ratio, rather than on the field, due to the coronavirus pandemic has raised questions about the commitment to the women's game in England. While the WSL was abandoned, the men’s Premier League will restart on June 17 after a 100-day suspension.
“Just because it didn’t resume doesn’t mean we’re under threat or at risk,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Saturday. “I trust in the people running the league and I believe we’ll come back bigger, stronger and better from this.”
When the Blues last played, before the international break and the coronavirus shutdown, they were a point behind leader Manchester City but with a game in hand.
“They tried desperately to resume the season,” Hayes said. “Everybody has to appreciate the players, too. I think it got to a period where they wanted a termination in the season and then safeguard and ring-fence everything that we worked hard towards in the women’s game, to start in a timely and safe manner for the upcoming season.”
Liverpool was pressing to finish this season after being denied the chance to climb out of last place and was relegated on a mathematical formula.
“Unfortunately we did not get the opportunity to fight for that place on the grass and it’s a difficult pill to swallow,” Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said. “I’m very disappointed in the FA’s decision, taken with eight games of our season left.”
Liverpool is, however, on the verge of winning the Premier League. The world’s richest football league receives more than 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) each year from broadcasters, providing the funding for the mass COVID-19 testing now required each week to ensure players and coaches are not infected and spreading the disease. The government is also mandating strict hygiene conditions around training and games, which proved prohibitive for the WSL.
“There were a whole range of challenges — it wasn’t just as simple as tagging onto the Premier League," said Kelly Simmons, the Football Association’s director of professional women’s football. “It became clear quite early once we started to assess those protocols that there were going to be a number of challenges, not just the costs of testing.
"We also spoke to the captains of all the clubs as well, and they had concerns about coming back. So when we looked at it, it was an almost unanimous decision from the clubs to terminate the season.”
The top women’s league in Germany did manage to resume on May 29, with leading men’s clubs chipping in with cash to fund testing and other coronavirus-related costs in the Frauen-Bundesliga.
The WSL, run at a loss by the nonprofit Football Association, was in its second season as Europe’s only fully professional women’s league. It is yet to make money from domestic broadcasters, with television companies instead funding the production costs.
The Football Association is having to cut its annual budget by 75 million pounds to offset a potential deficit of 300 million pounds over the next four years due to the pandemic, which has seen the cancellation of not only football events at Wembley Stadium. Games that still go ahead at the national stadium — like the rescheduled Aug. 1 men’s FA Cup final — will be closed to fans.
But the FA has ring-fenced the women’s game from cuts, ensuring 7 million pounds a year will still be spent on the WSL and second-tier Championship. COVID-19 testing is likely to be required for the players to resume training in July.
Before the pandemic halted sport in England, the FA had seen WSL attendances up 174% since 2016 as larger stadiums usually used for men’s teams staged matches, and the women's game was boosted by England reaching back-to-back Women's World Cup semifinals.
The season began with 24,564 at Stamford Bridge in September to see Hayes' Chelsea beat Tottenham in a London derby. A WSL record crowd of 38,262 then saw Tottenham play Arsenal in November.
The FA has also managed to start selling the rights to WSL games to overseas broadcasters, including Optus in Australia after Chelsea signed striker Sam Kerr.
To grow participation in women’s football, the FA has been running a “Gameplan for Growth” since 2017. The FA said 3.4 million women and girls are now playing football and the number of affiliated teams has risen by more than 50% in four years to 9,251.
More women are also becoming coaches, with 5,180 added in three years, and the number holding a UEFA “A license” has doubled to 82. There has also been a 72% rise in female referees in four years to 2,146.
“We’re in a great, great place,” Simmons said. “If we just keep every time benchmarking it to the Premier League, which is a global, multibillion, highly established league, and comparing it, it feels sometimes unfair.
“And it feels like we’re knocking the women’s game that we love and want to desperately promote and sell and raise the profile of.”
Kids helped NWSL develop tournament
When the National Women's Soccer League was plotting its course for a summertime tournament, it reached out to a select group: moms.
There are just a handful of mothers who play in the NWSL. But with the league asking players to travel to Utah and be sequestered for more than a month, moms' voices are important.
Take North Carolina Courage forward Jessica McDonald, whose son Jeremiah is 8. She spoke up when new league Commissioner Lisa Baird got the moms on a call to discuss the tournament.
“I’m raising my hand immediately and, I’m like, 'Well, first and foremost, I can’t live in a hotel for a month with an 8-year-old!' No thank you," McDonald said, laughing. “He bounces off walls.”
The moms made sure that caretakers for their kids would be allowed to come along. McDonald, who will have a family member with her, said she was glad the league took the time to address her concerns and those of other parents.
“They answered, or if they didn’t have the answer to some of the questions, they were able to get back to us immediately. So that was kind of cool,” McDonald said. “They handled it really well and they’ve been just very helpful overall with this entire process.”
Amy Rodriguez, who plays for the Utah Royals, has two kids.
“I think that what relieves that concern is the confidence of our medical staff and the confidence I have in them, Utah, the NWSL, the players' association, we’ve all put in a lot of effort to make a really good plan to address concerns and hopefully tackle them,” she said.
The NWSL is scheduled to be the first U.S. pro team league to return to play during the coronavirus pandemic. Its month-long tournament will be held in the Salt Lake City area starting June 27 with no fans in attendance.
The league’s nine teams will play four preliminary round games, with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The opener and the final match on July 26 are set to be aired nationally on CBS, the league's new broadcast partner.
The players will be sequestered in facilities used by the NWSL’s Utah Royals and Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake, including a stadium and several training fields. The league’s 230 players and support staff will be housed either in dormitories or at a hotel.
A 15-physician panel helped develop a testing and safety protocol. The league consulted the NWSL players' union, U.S. Soccer and the national team's players association before going forward.
And the league checked in with the moms.
“This is something that’s pretty close to my heart. When we asked the players, in particular the moms, to come for a month to Utah, I know what that’s like because I spent time away from my kids for many weeks at the Olympic Games,” said Baird, a former chief marketing officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee. “So what I can tell you right now is that we’re working to develop specific solutions for them. I’ve been on one call with the moms so far. We’re going to have more as we really develop a plan that helps them.”
McDonald and Rodriguez plan to play in the tournament. Other mothers in the NWSL include Sydney Leroux, who had her second child last June, and Chicago's Sarah Gordon.
The union made sure the league's players will get paid and are insured for the season — even if they choose not to play in the tournament out of health and safety concerns.
“If players feel as though they are unsafe or uncomfortable, this is not something that we are required or mandated to participate in. So for players who have concerns that aren't being addressed or needs that are not being met, I’m happy that at this point time they can opt out,” Rodriguez said. “At the end of the day, I just want everybody safe and comfortable and happy.”
McDonald said one of Jeremiah's first questions when she told him about the tournament was: “Did the coronavirus stop now?”
“I said no, not necessarily, but we’re going to be very careful. I had to tell about doctors being there and things like that to obviously make him feel more comfortable," McDonald said. “But he’s overall very excited.”
