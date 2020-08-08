Women's Tennis: Williams ready to play after 6-month break

“And everyone in the Serena bubble is really protective because at the end of the day, yeah, it’s cool to play tennis, but this is my life and this is my health,” Williams said.

“I’ve been a little neurotic to an extent, but that’s just what I have to be right now.”

Williams and Azarenka enter the tournament with open minds, hungry to resume competition.

“You want to just start somewhere,” said Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champ ranked 58th.

“You can practice for so long, but there’s nothing like playing actual matches where you know the atmosphere. I don’t really know what to expect because I’ve only played once in Charleston without the crowd. It’s going to be an adjustment.”

The road no doubt goes through Williams, the tournament’s only top-10 player and a presumptive favorite no matter the circumstances. If the results from Williams’ previous comeback from a long break are any indication, she has something to look forward to.