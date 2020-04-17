World Golf Hall of Fame: Hollins advanced women's game on and off course

Raynor was selected for the design, and when he died in 1926, Hollins suggested Mackenzie as his replacement. The most famous hole — the par 3 over Monterey Bay — almost never was.

The story goes that Raynor thought the carry over the ocean to the green was too long. In the book, “The Spirit of St. Andrews,” Mackenzie wrote, “Miss Hollins said she did not think it was an impossible carry. She then teed up a ball and drove to the middle of the site for the suggested green.”

Her true passion was Pasatiempo Golf Club, on land she discovered in Santa Cruz, California, while riding her horse. She enlisted Mackenzie for the design.

Bobby Jones was at Pebble Beach for the 1929 U.S. Amateur, and after his shocking loss in the first round, he stayed around to play an exhibition with Hollins at Pasatiempo. Mackenzie walked with them, and Jones eventually asked Mackenzie to design a course on a former nursery in Augusta, Georgia.