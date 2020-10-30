World Series: Napa coach’s nephew a World Series champ

“He’s not a quitter, that’s for darn sure. He is a fighter. That’s what our last name stands for, fighter. That’s how I was brought up, that’s how my brother was brought up. You don’t lay down. You battle until it’s over. If you’re getting pulled because you are no longer able to do it because you’re injured or something, that’s not quitting. But if you go out there and put your very best foot forward, you have an opportunity to win or at least get your very best. That’s all that matters.”

Steve Gonsolin has never coached baseball, but said he’s seen many high jumpers quit.

“They get their toe over the board on one and step off on the next one, so they have two fouls and two more jumps and at the end of the day I look at the results and see they never took those other two jumps,” he said. “I have to talk to them and say ‘We don’t quit. We have to have a champion mindset. You have no reason to be here if you can’t rise to the challenge. My brother was that way, I was that way, and my son (Austin) was definitely that way because that’s how I raised him.”

Steve’s son, Austin Gonsolin, played soccer, basketball and baseball for Trinity Prep before graduating in 2018.