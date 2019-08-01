Those who have taken in a Napa Silverados game lately may notice a new sense of confidence in the second-year side playing in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.
After taking it on the chin Sunday in an 8-1 home loss to the Vallejo Admirals at Miner Family Field, the Silverados came back with their first walk-off win of the season, 5-4 over the second-place San Rafael Pacifics on Tuesday at the Napa Valley College diamond.
Heading into Thursday night’s road game against the first-place Sonoma Stompers, Napa was solidly in third place at 23-20 after going 14-7 in July and was primed for a playoff run – something that wasn’t the case last year.
But first-year owner and second-year manager Tito Fuentes Jr. is looking for a lot more than that.
“I’m looking at first place,” he stated confidently after Sunday’s game. “I’m not taking my eyes off that prize. We’re playing a lot more confidently and we’ve added a few new things like more lefty bats in our line-ups.”
The veteran coach has also brought in new talent, such as pitcher Gabe Katich, who looked impressive in six innings of relief.
“Gabe looked good today,” noted Fuentes. “He’s a very good long reliever.”
The crafty right-hander, who joined the club last week, was making his first appearance after pitching for Cal State Monterey Bay.
“I enjoy pitching long relief,” Katich admitted. “Whatever the coach needs from me, I’m ready. I like to get first-pitch strikes and get ahead in the count. We have a really good defense, so being able to trust that gives the pitchers a lot more confidence for sure.”
Katich enjoyed coming to a team in the middle of a pennant run.
“We’re going after it,” he said. “All the guys on the team are definitely hungry. They know we’re coming down to the end and we’re really close to the championship with about 20 games left, so we really have to push it.”
The newest Silverado wasn’t too worried about Sunday’s loss.
“We battled,” Katich said, “but we need to get ahead early with the runs give the pitchers a little room to pound the zone.”
Even when confidence is high and you’re winning more than losing, there will be an ugly loss here and there, and the Vallejo game was one of those. The Admirals jumped on Napa early with runs in the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead. Vallejo added three more runs in the top of the ninth. The best the Silverados could do was scratch out a run in the bottom of the sixth, when slugger Josh Montelongo opened the inning with a double and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
Starting pitcher Dakota Freese (5-5) took the win for Vallejo while Devontae Glenn (0-1) recorded the loss for Napa. Vladimir Gomez and Jacob Wark homered for the winners.
How is Fuentes enjoying running the show and putting up some winning streaks?
“It’s a lot better than losing streaks,” chuckled the affable Fuentes. “There’s a lot to do as an owner and a manager. Sometimes I don’t know which way I’m going because my days off are when I’m doing owner side things. But I’m always having fun, especially when we’re on the field.”
It was much more fun Tuesday night, when Nicco Toni launched the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning well over the left-field wall to sending the Silverados faithful into a frenzy.
Axel Johnson homered off Napa starter Sam Curtis for a 2-0 San Rafael lead in the first inning. Jordan Garr’s grounder to short drove in leadoff man Justin Byrd, playing in his first game with the Silverados this season, halved Napa’s deficit in the bottom half.
Curtis responded with five straight scoreless innings, striking out six in his six-inning stint.
He left with a no-decision after Napa evened the score in the fourth. Nick Ultsch hustled out a possible double-play ball, allowing Dom Bethancourt to score and tie the game 2-2. Relief pitcher Andrew Fernandez kept the Pacifics off the board for two innings, and Rob Humes retired the side in the ninth to force extra innings.
Each extra inning uses the international tiebreaker, where each team starts with runners at first and second base. An RBI single and bunt each plated an unearned run to give San Rafael a 4-2 lead, before Humes got out of the inning by picking off a Pacific.
In the bottom half, Toni went yard on the first pitch and won the game with only his second home run of the season. The catcher’s teammates mobbed him as he crossed the plate, dousing him with multiple Gatorade showers.
Fuentes said he’s looking for the home crowd to help push Napa over the top.
“Playoffs begin Aug. 27,” he noted. “We really need the fans to come out and support us.”