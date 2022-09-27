Professional Baseball: Vintage graduate Shortridge comes back to pitch another year

The two phone calls to Aaron Shortridge on that day in early January of 2021 came within five minutes of each other.

The first call was from Dr. Ken Akizuki, an orthopedic surgeon. He was letting Shortridge know that an MRI showed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament of the elbow and that the 2015 Vintage High School graduate and former UC Berkeley pitcher would need Tommy John surgery.

The next call, from an official with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, had Shortridge feeling on the top of the world. He was being notified that he was a non-roster invitee to the Pirates’ major league camp for spring training in Bradenton, Florida.

There wasn’t much that Shortridge, 25, could say when the Pirates called.

“I literally was like, 'Hey thank you so much. This is an honor. But I actually just got news that I need Tommy John,'" he said.

It was a lot to think about and process for the right-hander, who started his professional career in 2018 with Class A West Virginia and advanced in the Pirates’ minor-league organization.

He was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 draft out of Cal.

“It took me a long time to even deal with that mentally. I felt just stupid, because I got hurt in the offseason on a throw that, in the in the grand scheme of things, didn’t matter,” he recalled a few weeks ago in a phone interview.

“I’ve never had that bad of an injury really before, and all of this is new. I felt like I let myself down and like I let people who supported me down. It sucks to get hurt like that. I really have never dealt with any injuries at all in my career.”

Akizuki, the San Francisco Giants’ head team orthopedist, performed Tommy John surgery on Shortridge’s right elbow on Jan. 13, 2021 at West Coast Sports Institute in San Francisco.

“It was a full reconstruction,” said Shortridge, who is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

UCL reconstruction, according to hopkinsmedicine.org, is a surgery commonly used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow by replacing it with a tendon from elsewhere in the body.

“The goal of the surgery is to stabilize the elbow, reduce or eliminate pain and restore stability and range of motion," the website reads. "This procedure was introduced and first performed by Frank Jobe, M.D., on baseball pitcher Tommy John in 1974 — hence the colloquial name Tommy John surgery."

The tendon used to replace the torn UCL is called a graft and "can be harvested from various parts of your body or from a donor,” according to the website.

During the surgery, a graft was taken from Shortridge’s hamstring tendon in his left leg.

“That meant that I was going to rehab two things, my hamstring and my elbow," he explained. "The hamstring gave me a lot more trouble than the elbow in the early parts of the rehab. It was tricky. It’s like you couldn’t feel it. A big part of healing and stuff is like getting back on your feet, moving around. I couldn’t really do much for a while.”

Shortridge did not play in 2021 due to the injury. He spent the season on Altoona’s 60-day injured list at the Pirates’ Double-A facility.

When there was no minor league baseball in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shortridge spent that year’s season at the Pirates’ alternate training site in Altoona.

“I was lucky enough to be at the alternate site, and around baseball. We were there, staying ready, but also getting better. I was really lucky to be there, around not only our player development staff, but also some players in our organization who are really good and really professional and really driven. I was able to get a lot better. And not just as a baseball player, but as a man and as a teammate.

“I learned a lot and really realized I can do this thing. I was around a bunch of older guys who had some big-league time. That was a good experience.”

Injury during offseason

Shortridge injured his elbow during the offseason in December 2020 while throwing at a training facility in Sacramento.

“Something just didn’t feel right. I wasn’t sure," he recalled. "I didn’t think it was that serious, honestly, and then, once I really tried to get back on the gas, I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not good.’ I couldn’t throw harder than 80 mph without wanting to cry. It was like, ‘I’ve got to see somebody.’”

Shortridge said he was using the offseason to get in the work and for training.

“I went into the offseason with big plans, really motivated to just kind of improve. I really set my sights on throwing the baseball at higher velocities," he said. "I’ve never been the hard-throwing guy. I worked so hard. Part of making those (velocity) jumps is you’re basically telling your body to move faster. And that comes with strength and explosiveness and mobility and consistently diligent hard work over a period of time.

"You have to be really careful about the way you do it. There are days when you put the gas to the floor, and there are days when you need to let it just idle. You can take some huge steps forward in your development in the offseason, because you’re able to spend a lot more time lifting and focusing on your strength from the ground up and build things slowly. I really put the pedal to the metal in the offseason. I realized what I was capable of. Between 2020 and 2021, I put on 30 pounds. I got up to 225 pounds. I was checking every box to the best of my ability and just working hard.”

Shortridge increased the speed with his throws, setting personal records for velocity. He recalled the day he suffered the injury.

“There was one day when I moved fast,” he said. “It’s not that I forgot that you have to be careful. I got there and I pushed it, just one more extra throw, and I felt something wasn’t right. The experiences you go through, inform you the way you go about things moving forward.”

And forward Shortridge went, taking on and embracing his rehab with a positivity, mind-set, attitude and spirit to get back on the field.

“It was like, ‘Alright, we’re back on it. Let’s dominate this rehab. We’re going to do this. We’re going to be safe about it. We’re going to push the bar up at the same time and we’re not going to skip a beat. That being said, we’re not going to rush it, either,’" he said.

“From the start, I made damn sure my headspace was in a place of, ‘OK, we’re just going to be freaking thorough, we’re doing this right. We’re not going to skip stuff because we don’t like it, or we don't feel like it. We’re going to do this right, because I care about this so much.’ It’s just the honor of my life to be doing it. I better just continue to honor it. I have a rehab. And I while the injury sucked, it’s a pretty returnable one nowadays.”

Shortridge said the injury allowed him to think hard about his future in the game and strive to work hard to get back.

He spent all of last year rehabbing due to the injury.

“I’ve been a baseball player the majority of my life,” he said. “I didn’t have it last year, and that forced me to not only find out who I am without the game, but also to find out how much I truly love this game. This game has allowed me to build lifelong relationships that I cherish. I love to compete. I love the pressure. I want more. I want brighter lights.”

The first few months following surgery, Shortridge said he focused on nutrition and sleep.

“Basically, really focusing on healing and just getting my body to feel really well,” he explained.

“The early parts of the throwing were a little scary, but by the time I got to like seven or eight months, I was I was like, ‘Holy cow. I almost feel like I never got hurt.’ That being said, I wasn’t on the mound yet. I wasn’t even close to the mound. There’s so many boxes to check and milestones to reach. But it was really good to just be at that place and be like, ‘OK, I feel good, and this thing feels strong. I can let it go a little bit.’ ”

A look at the 2022 season

Shortridge started the 2022 season on Altoona’s 60-day IL due to his elbow.

He started a rehab assignment with Bradenton, Fla., on June 7 and made three starts, allowing just one run over nine innings. It’s the Pirates’ Low-A affiliate.

He was activated to the Curve's Double-A roster on June 21.

According to Curve media information, Shortridge finished five innings for the first time post-Tommy John surgery on Aug. 13 at Binghamton. He completed six innings for the first time since Aug. 20, 2019 (1,095 days) on Aug. 19 vs. Harrisburg.

In his final appearance of the season, Shortridge got the win after starting and throwing seven shutout innings as Altoona won, 6-1 over Reading on Sept. 17. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out three. He faced 23 batters and threw 85 pitches (59 strikes). He got seven groundouts and six flyouts.

He made 14 starts for Altoona and went 3-4. He threw 55 innings and allowed 61 hits, 38 runs (30 earned), walked 31 and struck out 37.

For the two teams combined this year, Shortridge was 3-4 with a 4.34 earned run average in 17 games.

“The first season you’re back, it is really just about surviving, just figuring out how to trust your elbow, and let things go,” he said. “I’m pretty cautious. I’m not out here trying to throw 105 mph and blow people out of the water. That’s not how I pitch anyways.”

He throws five pitches: four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, curveball, slider, changeup.

“I’m thankful,” he said. “Every single game I get to play in, and especially now, I just have a deeper appreciation for it. I love it. Obviously, I have big goals. I want to go play in the big leagues, and I want to do it for a long time.”

He has worked out and trained in the offseason at UC Berkeley and Vintage High.

He recalled his first bullpen session this past season in spring training.

“It was my first bullpen with all my off-speed, my changeup, curveball, slider, two-seam, four-seam, everything. I threw this bullpen. It was a little bit raw, but it was so cool, because I didn’t lose anything. I didn’t lose any command. The things that got me into professional baseball, being able to locate and command my pitches pretty well, I didn’t lose any of that. And I had a healthy elbow that was working. So that was kind of how I started camp. It was a good time to give myself a pat on the back.”

He appreciates all the support he has received over the years, from those in his hometown of Napa, at Cal, and throughout his minor league years.

“A big part of it is I was given a talent that I value very deeply. You have to honor it. You have got to honor the things that you’re blessed with.

“There are a lot of people that support me and want me to do well. I’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t invest in myself as much as I do. So, shout out to them, shout out to anyone who supports me, from Napa, from the Bay Area, all the way back to my Little League days, at Vintage, at Cal, and now as a minor leaguer with the Pirates. There’s been a lot of people who have cheered for me and supported me.”

From Vintage High, to Cal, to the minor leagues

Shortridge was a two-time All-Monticello Empire League selection and both a Pitcher of the Year finalist and Player of the Year finalist on All-Napa County teams at Vintage High.

He had a career 1.80 ERA.

Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by the Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Cal as a junior. Shortridge was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team for Cal in 2018.

He was 5-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 17 appearances as a junior for Cal his final college season. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games. He struck out 74 and walked only 18 batters.

He pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team in the New York-Penn League, in 2018, and for Bradenton (Fla.), a Class A-Advanced team in the Florida State League, in 2019.

“I’m here to do a job whenever they put that ball in my hand, and that’s what I’m doing,” he said. “So, give me the rock and I’m going to give you my best. That will always be the case the rest of my career. It doesn’t matter where I am — big leagues, minor leagues, independent ball.”

Altoona’s final regular-season game this year was Sept. 18.

The Eastern League consists of Altoona (Altoona, Pa.), Binghamton (Binghamton, N.Y.), Hartford (Hartford, Conn.), New Hampshire (Manchester, N.H.), Portland (Portland, Maine), Reading (Reading, Pa.), Somerset (Bridgewater Township, N.J.), Akron (Akron, Ohio), Bowie (Bowie, Md.), Erie (Erie, Pa.), Harrisburg (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Richmond (Richmond, Va.).