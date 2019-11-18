The Napa Open, a mini tour event that was founded by Andy Miller, will be played for the second time in 10 months when both professional and amateur golfers compete Wednesday through Friday at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Corey Pereira won the inaugural Napa Open in January, shooting a 14-under-par 202 total for the 54-hole, three-day tournament, which was played in rainy and very difficult conditions.
Pereira, a resident of Cameron Park in El Dorado County who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, will not be in the field for the Golden State Tour event due to an injury.
There are 56 players entered. One-third of the professional field will be paid, with the first-place check ranging between $10,000 to $15,000, depending upon the size of the field. The top amateurs will receive gift certificates to the golf shop.
Silverado is the presenting sponsor of the Napa Open, which will use both courses. Wednesday’s round will be played on the North Course and Thursday’s round on the South Course, with tee times from 9-11 a.m. each day. Friday’s final round will be on the North Course, with tee times from 9-10 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to a good event,” said Miller, a Napa resident and the organizer of the tournament, who will play in the professional field.
Miller said he has given a lot of thought to putting on a mini tour event for the last 15 years. Established in 1982, the Golden State Tour is the longest running professional ‘mini tour’ in the country, according to goldenstatetour.com.
“We’re just kind of building momentum,” said Miller. “Ultimately I’d like to get the field up to somewhere around 80, 90, 100 players and involve the community a little bit and have some sponsorship money so that this can be a solid open, with a good purse for the players that are in it. We’re just building steps toward that.”
The North Course will be set up as a par-72, 7,166-yard layout – the same as the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event played in September at Silverado. The first-round hole locations will be the same as the ones used for Saturday’s third round of the Safeway Open. The final-round hole locations will be the same as the ones used for Sunday’s final round of the Safeway Open.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for guys to come out and play a golf course that’s played on the PGA Tour and have a very similar set-up, and just see what they can do out there,” said Miller. “We’ll play it all the way back in certain spots. The Tour never plays it all the way back on every hole. We’ll have some tees up and some tees back.
“I don’t know if the fairways will get as firm as they did for (the Safeway Open), so it will play a little longer than the Safeway Open. If it gets firm, it will play similar. You’ll see some low scores. But it’s still tough to putt the greens. You see it on the Tour – they hold that course up. With the greens fast … that course will hold its own.”
The par-72 South Course plays 6,685 yards from the back tees.
“There will be some low scores on the South, as that course just doesn’t have the length yet,” said Miller. “That’s just the way it goes, because some of these guys hit it so far now. Someone can go shoot a 62, 61 on the South. That course, if you get going out there, there’s a lot of birdies to be had.”
Miller, Silverado’s design director, played golf at Justin-Siena High School, BYU and on both the Nationwide Tour and PGA Tour. He shot a final-round 72 and finished eighth at 1-under 215 at the first Napa Open.
A four-time NCAA All-American at BYU, Miller said his consistency is not what it used to be because he doesn’t practice as much. He assists father Johnny Miller – a World Golf Hall of Fame member, 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, and the tournament host of the Safeway Open – in the golf course design business.
“I haven’t put in the hours and hours,” he said. “It’s still my home course. I’ve got my game in shape enough to where I can go out there and play. I can score on these golf courses. You never know. I can go out and shoot three rounds in the 60s, if I played well. I would love to win.
“I don’t know how to go into a tournament any other way than to try to win it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The accuweather.com forecast calls for partly sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 68, on Wednesday; sunny conditions on Thursday, with temperatures from 38 to 66; and mostly sunny conditions on Friday, with temperatures from 39 to 65.
The pro field also includes Aaron Beverly, Zack Sims and Devon Raymond, each of whom works in the golf department at Silverado.
Sims tied for ninth place and Beverly tied for 15th at the Napa Open earlier this year.
“I would have to put Zack and Aaron as a couple of the favorites, being that they know the course,” said Miller, a member of the BYU Hall of Fame. “Zack has a tremendous iron game, and Aaron has a ton of power and has a great all-around game.”
Beverly, a Fairfield resident who was twice named Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State, has experience playing the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. He finished 61st at the Windsor Championship, held at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario, Canada earlier this year.
Beverly had three wins in college and was named to the PING Division I All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Sims is a Napa High graduate who had an outstanding college career at Holy Names University of Oakland. Among his accomplishments:
* First team All-PacWest.
* Named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America for 2018.
* Named as the Holy Names Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
* Tied for eighth place at the Pacific West Conference Championships and named to the All-Tournament team.
* Tied for 20th individually at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Sims won a Player$ Golf Tour Shoot Out event in September, shooting 70 in Division I at Monarch Bay Golf Club San Leandro.
Pereira won the inaugural Napa Open by seven shots. He played his college golf at the University of Washington. He was a GolfWeek All-American Honorable Mention selection for Washington in 2016
He earned $6,000 after rounds of 66, 68 and 68. Brian Mogg and Steven Kupcho tied for second place.
There were 41 players in the tournament.