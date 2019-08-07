Brad Gilbert has witnessed firsthand the impact Challenger tournaments have had on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour and major events like Wimbledon.
The Bay Area native and current ESPN tennis analyst watched as 17 alumni from the $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship – which returns to Solano Community College for the fourth straight year Oct. 7-13 – opened play at the All England Club in London on July 1.
One player almost worked his way into the second week of competition and nearly reached the quarterfinals, while three owners played their way into the third round.
ATP Challengers, partnered with the United States Tennis Association Pro Circuit, are a series of international professional men’s tournaments, much like those on the ATP Tour and at the majors. While the ATP Tour is the top tier on the tennis circuit, Challengers are one step below, a place for young players to advance their careers and gain vital ranking points, and a place for former ATP regulars who are looking to work their way back.
“Challengers are the lifeline for players trying to make it on the ATP Tour and Grand Slams,” Gilbert said by email from London during his recent two-week stint at Wimbledon. “Right now, it’s amazing how many Challengers there are in the states, giving a great opportunity for young players to play week in and week out.”
Time will tell who the future stars will be, but the four-year history of the Fairfield Challenger already shows that many are already starting to make an impact, even at Wimbledon.
American Tennys Sandgren, a 2017 Fairfield quarterfinalist, nearly reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last week. Sandgren won three straight matches before dropping a long five-set battle to fellow American Sam Querrey. The final three sets were decided by tiebreakers.
Gilbert gave the Fairfield Challenger a national “shout out” during a 2018 Australian Open telecast on ESPN when Sandgren made a deep run into the third round. That major tournament appearance for Sandgren came only three months after he played in Fairfield.
American Reilly Opelka, Canadien Felix Auger Aliassime, and Daniel Evans of Great Britain all played the Fairfield Challenger last October, and all three went 2-1 and advanced into the third round at Wimbledon. Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke of Great Britain, American Taylor Fritz, German Dominik Koepfer and American Denis Kudla also picked up wins on the famed grass courts.
Bradley Klahn, Ivo Karlovic, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Jordon Thompson, Casper Ruud, Noah Rubin and Lloyd Harris also competed at Wimbledon.
While finalists Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have not played in Fairfield, many that have played the Fairfield Challenger have played against them. Djokovic knocked out Kudla during the first week at Wimbledon en route to his major title. Federer’s first two wins in his run to the finals were against Harris and Clarke.
The tournament benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation, an organization that supports the women’s and men’s teams at SCC and introduces tennis and related education program to underserved youth in Solano County.
The USTA Pro Circuit and ATP Challenger event will feature a 48-man draw in singles and 16 doubles teams, including top-ranked players from throughout the world.
“We have world-class players at this tournament that go on to the big tournaments and you’ll see in the third round on ESPN at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open,” tournament co-director Phil Cello said.
Cello brought back a Challenger to Fairfield when Napa Valley Country Club was no longer able to host its event. He moved it to Rancho Solano Country Club in Fairfield, where it returned as the Francis Ford Coppola Winery Challenger for the first two years.
The tournament brings national recognition to the campus because matches are streamed live on the internet and tennis fans throughout Northern California also travel to the area to watch the matches.
Boys and girls age 11 and older are encouraged to volunteer as ball kids. It’s an important but fun opportunity to be among world class professional athletes, keeping the action on the court moving and allowing officials and players alike to remain focused on their matches.
“Ball kids can make or break a tournament, said Rafael Rovira, co-director of the tournament and coordinator of the young volunteers. “In the last few years, we’ve had some good ones who have really been into it and done a great job.”
Those who volunteer to be ball kids will receive training, a tournament T-shirt and meals. There are two shifts each day, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other starting at 2 p.m. There are also some night matches. Each shift lasts around four hours and offers frequent breaks.
Ball kids must be able to remain focused and alert, have a general knowledge of tennis, and be able to keep score, including tiebreakers, so they can stay aware of what is happening on the court. They must also wear dark shorts and shoes with non-marking soles to be discreet.
Other volunteer opportunities include court operations (set up and take down), court hospitality (monitoring activities), hospitality tent volunteers, ticket takers, players’ lounge attendants, officials’ lounge attendants, runners for supplies and food, transportation drivers, and volunteers to house officials.
“Volunteers are the backbone of this tournament,” said Rovira. “They are invaluable and this tournament doesn’t happen without them.”
There are also sponsorship opportunities. Sponsor benefits include year-round signage on the college campus courts, live stream public service announcements on the internet during the tournament, space in the annual printed program and Inside Tennis Magazine, and links to the tournament website.
Sponsors also get a number of tickets and VIP seating for matches and mixers, and an opportunity to play alongside Challenger players in a pro-am event that proceeds the tournament.
NorthBay Healthcare holds the title sponsorship for the third consecutive year. Levels still available include Presenting Sponsor ($15,000), Platinum Sponsor ($7,500), Gold Sponsor ($5,000), Silver Sponsor ($2,000), Bronze Sponsor ($1,000) and Community Sponsor ($200). All sponsorships are tax deductible.
One of the ways of reaching out to youth during the tournament is by using the U.S. Tennis Association’s Net Generation Program. The mission of “Net Gen” is to introduce children to tennis, a sport they might not normally be exposed to but could potentially play the rest of their lives. Racquets, balls and pop-up nets are all provided.
Children play with equipment that fits their size and age and they get to meet an instructor and ask questions. Last year, co-tournament director Rafael Rovira, the tennis coach at Solano, ran the Kids’ Day “Net Gen” program on a Friday evening during the 2018 event with local children from The Leaven in Fairfield. The plan this year is to host another worthy group again with Northern California pro instructor Michael Friedman leading the instruction.
The goal of the USTA is to build its community involvement and grow the future of tennis through its “next generation.” It allows children to get involved beyond the gates of area country clubs.
Troy Rondeau, a youth tennis specialist with the USTA’s NorCal Chapter and Rovira reached out to local schools in 2018 by bringing the Net Gen program to schools in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. Many of the schools were given $1,000 Net Gen package featuring the racquets, balls and popup nets for use in their own physical education classes.
“The USTA is using our Challenger tournament, along with others, to showcase this activity and show how NorCal is involved in its communities,” Rovira said. “The kids will be able to participate and then sit with their parents and watch the matches. Some will be selected to take the court on Friday, and Sunday during the finals, and be coin flippers or walk the players out onto the court.”
Tickets for the seven-day tournament will go on sale once the schedule is finalized this fall. All seating is in close proximity to the courts. There are also numerous opportunities to be a tournament sponsor, volunteer, and for youth as “Ball Kids,” during the matches.
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com for more information.