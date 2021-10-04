Coaches value rest for teams

These days, coaches from college athletics to the professional leagues weigh how much work is too much: it’s rest vs. reps. And as baseball enters the postseason after a six-month grind, players' health and energy levels will be paramount.

That doesn’t mean practice and fine-tuning a craft has lost its importance. Many coaches and managers insist it's about finding what's right for each individual. In San Francisco, second-year manager Gabe Kapler gives players days off even when they might not want a break or know they need one, such as during a hot hitting stretch.

“The good thing about our staff is they don’t demand anything like that of you, it’s what you feel like you need,” Giants infielder Tommy La Stella said. “I would be surprised if that wasn’t the case most places. I’m sure they encourage recovery. If you feel you need the extra reps I’m sure they’ll be made available to you.”

It helps many professional and college athletes these days train so efficiently on their own during the offseason and take care of their bodies in different ways that they aren’t as far behind when reconvening with their teams when their sport starts up again.