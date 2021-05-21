Commentary: Tebow's reality show heads back to the NFL

“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace,” Tebow said in a carefully scripted statement that attempted to make this sound like a legitimate pursuit. “I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

He'll be reunited with his former college coach, Urban Meyer, whose first few months with the Jaguars have already raised doubts about how well he'll fare in the NFL.

Let's not forget, Meyer already attempted to hire disgraced strength coach Chris Doyle mere months after he forced out at the University of Iowa amid allegations of bullying and racist behavior toward players.

After an outpouring of criticism, Meyer cut ties with Doyle without bothering to acknowledge why his hiring was such a mistake in the first place.

Now, Meyer has got to persuade what will surely be a very skeptical locker room why Tebow is taking up a space that could be used for a more worthy contender for a roster spot.