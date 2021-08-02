49ers: Bosa optimistic he’ll be ready for season opener

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa has made substantial progress over the last few months as he attempts to return from a torn ACL that kept him out nearly all of last season.

The San Francisco defensive end was a limited participant in the team’s first two practices of training camp, followed by a maintenance day Friday. The knee has held up well to this point, putting Bosa on track to play in the Sept. 12 season opener against the Detroit Lions.

“I knew when it was an early injury (last season) that I’d, for the most part, probably be ready to go for Week 1, and everything right now is trending towards that,” he said. “So I’m hoping to ramp it up as I go and be ready to give it all I got for Week 1.”

Bosa took the league by storm in 2019, recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. For his efforts, he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But in just Week 2 of the '20 season, Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee.

“You come off 2019 and you’re on top of the world, and then you start off well in your next season and it’s all taken away really quick,” he said. “It was tough. Mentally, it’s really rough and when your body feels terrible, your mind kind of goes to that place.”