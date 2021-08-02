49ers: Bosa optimistic he’ll be ready for season opener

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa has made substantial progress over the last few months as he attempts to return from a torn ACL that kept him out nearly all of last season.
The San Francisco defensive end was a limited participant in the team’s first two practices of training camp, followed by a maintenance day Friday. The knee has held up well to this point, putting Bosa on track to play in the Sept. 12 season opener against the Detroit Lions.
“I knew when it was an early injury (last season) that I’d, for the most part, probably be ready to go for Week 1, and everything right now is trending towards that,” he said. “So I’m hoping to ramp it up as I go and be ready to give it all I got for Week 1.”
Bosa took the league by storm in 2019, recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. For his efforts, he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
But in just Week 2 of the '20 season, Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee.
“You come off 2019 and you’re on top of the world, and then you start off well in your next season and it’s all taken away really quick,” he said. “It was tough. Mentally, it’s really rough and when your body feels terrible, your mind kind of goes to that place.”
Bosa, 23, found a way to stay positive throughout the rehab process and his hard work has paid off. He says the knee has responded even better than he could have imagined.
“I’m moving better than I ever have right now,” Bosa said. “I’m very confident in how I’m going to feel out there on the field this year.”
Added head coach Kyle Shanahan, “Nick takes care of himself and better than anyone I’ve ever been around. I mean, the guy has got a one-track mind and it’s awesome. So you knew he’d come in great.”
Bosa’s return, along with that of fellow defensive end Dee Ford, who missed the final 15 games last season with a back injury, is already bringing back memories of San Francisco’s dominant defensive line in ’19. That unit led the team to 13-3 record and a trip to the Super Bowl.
“They’re going to be nice,” safety Jimmie Ward smiled. “I think they’re going to have their own identity. They’re going to be a great unit.”
Linebacker Fred Warner echoed that sentiment.
“It's just good to have (Bosa and Ford) back," he said. “Having them back just gives not only a boost to the whole defense but to the entire team.”
Shanahan said tight end MyCole Pruitt would miss some time with a calf injury. Pruitt signed with the 49ers in June after spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Meanwhile, Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s first practice of training camp. The quarterback’s agency, CAA, made the announcement on Twitter before the team later confirmed it.
Selected No. 3 overall in the draft, Lance will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million deal. The 49ers have the option to add a fifth year, as teams do with all first-rounders.
Lance looked sharp, impressing Shanahan with a pair of deep balls to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.
“It was the right spot to go with the ball both times,” the coach noted. “Deebo went by his guy and he made a perfect throw in stride. And then the one to Kittle was pretty good coverage but he gave him an opportunity ball and Kittle went up and made a play.”
Lance got reps with the second unit, with Jimmy Garoppolo entrenched as the team's No. 1 QB to start the season.
”There’s no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group,” Shanahan said. “Jimmy is coming in as the (No.) 1 and Trey is coming in as the 2.”
The coach did leave open the possibility of using the dual-threat Lance in specific situations, however.
“When you do have a quarterback who has the threat to run and who can make throws, that’s something that I would love to use,” Shanahan said.
Lance, 21, led North Dakota State to the 2019 FCS national title, throwing for 28 touchdowns and rushing for 14 more without a single interception. He earned the Walter Payton Award as the FCS’s top offensive player in ’19.
“He played the position like he’s been doing it for a while, even though he didn’t (play) a ton in college,” Shanahan praised. “That’s one of the things we were impressed with.”
Garoppolo practiced alongside Lance on Wednesday before addressing the team’s QB situation for the first time at training camp.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about with ‘awkwardness.' We’ve had a good relationship. We really have. It’s sort of one of those things, it is what it is," he said. "This business is weird. But at the end of the day, we’re in that locker room. We’re around each other so much that it’s just business.”
Garoppolo, 29, has remained intensely focused throughout the offseason, eager to put the disappointment of last season behind him.
“He came back to OTAs looking like a different guy, just really locked in and focused on the things he needed to work on,” wide receiver Deebo Samuel said.
Added fullback Kyle Juszczyk, “I think that says a lot about just the character of him, being in the position that he is and recognizing all that we gave up to move up and get Trey at the No. 3 spot. That could shake a lot of people. But if it has, we haven’t noticed it. Jimmy is Jimmy and he has the same confidence that he’s had from day one, and even more so.”
Both quarterbacks performed well in practice, much to the delight of Garoppolo.
“I’m always pulling for Trey, pulling for all the QBs,” he said. “Anything he needs, I’m willing to help him. I think Nate (Sudfeld) and Josh (Rosen) are the same way. We’ve got a good room right now in the QBs and it’s fun to be around.”
Added Shanahan, “Jimmy’s made for that. His personality and stuff, he’s one of the guys in there, whether it’s with Trey or anyone else. So it’s been a good dynamic so far.”
Still, the 49ers’ quarterbacks situation will undoubtedly remain a major story throughout training camp and into the season. At least with the fans and media.
“We want to be able to support both of them because, at the end of the day, we want what’s best for the team,” Juszczyk explained. “There’s that balance of being able to support both, and I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive. You can support both of them and be good teammates to both of them and want the best for everybody at the same time.”
Garoppolo is just happy to be healthy, admitting the ankle injury that kept him out for much of last season was probably more serious than he let on.
“Yeah, it was pretty bad,” he said. “Surgery was debated but whenever I can avoid that, I’m going to do that. … The ankle’s been feeling great. Honestly, it really has. So I’m happy about that.”