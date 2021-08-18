49ers: Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute

He used his first extended time away from football to spend time with his family, recover physically, workout and get into a better mental state of mind by “looking at the man in the mirror.”

“Sometimes you get into this game and you lose yourself," he said. “You start thinking and start questioning yourself and questioning your ability of who you are as an individual. I want to make sure I never lost that. I had my highs and lows in this ballgame. But I know what I put on tape and I want to make sure I remain consistent.”

He also kept in close contact with the Cowboys' defensive backs by participating on a text chain analyzing their play as if he were still on the team. Clinton-Dix watched games every Sunday and realized he still had more to give to the game.

It took a while for the right chance to come his way but he finally signed with the 49ers after Tony Jefferson went on injured reserve with groin and hamstring injuries.

“When you love this game so much, it’s hard to get away from,” Clinton-Dix said. “Your family is asking you when are you going to get back out there. Your teammates from college, and former NFL teammates are playing and having fun. You definitely miss it.”