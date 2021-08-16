49ers: First-round draft pick Lance hot and cold in debut at quarterback

Lance threw the 80-yard TD pass on the first play of his second drive, making a half roll to his left, stopping and throwing back across the field to Sherfield. The Niners got a field goal on their next drive and then came up empty on the final five possessions with Lance in the game, getting just two first downs on those drives.

Lance finished 5 for 14 for 128 yards. He was hurt by three dropped passes by his receivers but also nearly threw two interceptions and recovered his own fumble on one of his four sacks.

The Niners invested heavily in Lance, trading three first-round picks to get up to No. 3 in the draft. Despite inexperience in college when Lance played just one full season at FCS-level North Dakota State and only one game last season, Shanahan saw enough to believe that Lance has the tools to be a franchise quarterback.

But with Garoppolo in place as starter after helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, the Niners aren't in a rush to make the change despite some of the highlight plays from Lance so far in practice and in the first exhibition game.