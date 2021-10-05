49ers: Garoppolo injury puts offense in Lance's hands

The 49ers went three-and-out on Lance's first two drives as he was off-target on his two passes and couldn't convert a third-and-4 run.

He fared better after that, taking advantage of a blown coverage to connect on a 76-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel and then led a late TD drive after the game had mostly been decided.

He finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion run and 41 yards rushing.

“I think he enjoyed the moment,” Shanahan said. “I thought he did a good job making some plays, especially when some weren't there, with his feet. There were a couple of passes I know he'd like to have back. But it was really just getting that experience and talking to him about how it was and all the things that can happen on each one of those plays and how it pertains to next week.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Passes to Samuel. The third-year receiver is off to a stellar start this year after catching eight passes for 156 yards and two TDs in the loss. Samuel also had 189 yards in the opener and leads the NFL with 490 yards receiving. That's the second most through four games in franchise history to Jerry Rice's 522 in 1995 and the most in the NFL since Julio Jones had 502 in 2018.

WHAT NEEDS HELP