49ers: Garoppolo starting despite struggles

SANTA CLARA — With the San Francisco 49ers mired in a four-game losing streak and starter Jimmy Garoppolo coming off the worst game of his career, coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't ready to make a change at quarterback — even if rookie Trey Lance is healthy.

Garoppolo turned the ball over three times and struggled to move the offense for most of Sunday night's 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but will remain the starter when the Niners head to Chicago this week.

“We didn’t go into that game thinking that Jimmy was one bad game away from losing his job or anything like that,” Shanahan said Monday. “Jimmy didn’t play as good as he could. He knows that. I know that. I think it was some pretty hard circumstances for him, for both quarterbacks, considering some of the weather. I definitely thought he could have played better. But that was not a game where if Jimmy has one bad game he’s losing his job.”

Shanahan still called Lance the future for the Niners (2-4), but when the future arrives is unknown. San Francisco dealt three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall this spring, and he played a handful of snaps before taking over at halftime against Seattle on Oct. 3 when Garoppolo left with a calf injury.