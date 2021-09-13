49ers: Injuries to Verrett and Mostert make win costly

The other options on the roster are rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas, journeyman Dontae Johnson and 33-year-old Josh Norman, who was inactive for the opener.

“Losing a player like Jason is a pretty big deal just because of the type of person he is and how good a player he is,” Shanahan said. “I feel like we have enough guys in our building, but that’s something you always have to look to see if there’s any way you can improve. You always do that.”

Verrett's injury history is extensive from a torn labrum that cost him eight games as a rookie in 2014, back-to-back knee injuries that limited him to five games combined in 2016-17, a torn Achilles tendon on the first day of training camp in 2018 and an ankle injury that limited him to one game in 2019.

He played 13 games last year and was being counted on heavily this season for San Francisco.

WHAT’S WORKING

Pass rush. With healthy edge rushers Bosa and Ford back, the Niners got their dominating pass rush going. Bosa and Ford each had one of San Francisco's three sacks and five pressures apiece, according to Pro Football Focus. In one sequence, Bosa had a sack followed by a pressure from Ford that set up a pick-six by Dre Greenlaw.

WHAT NEEDS HELP