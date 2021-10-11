49ers: Lance shows potential in up-and-down first start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trey Lance's first NFL start showed the 21-year-old's tantalizing potential as an elite quarterback.

It also showed why there's more work to be done before he gets there.

Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and an interception, and also led the 49ers with 89 yards rushing in a 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The rookie was forced into action because starter Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a calf injury suffered in last week's loss to the Seahawks.

“I thought he did some really good things,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He definitely wasn't perfect. Nobody ever has been.”

Lance had a rough start, throwing an interception after sailing a pass past his intended receiver and right into the arms of Arizona safety Budda Baker. He was also stopped on two fourth-down runs, including one inches shy of a touchdown.

On that play, Lance scrambled to his right and looked like he was about to score, but Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo closed quickly, meeting the quarterback just before the goal line in a violent collision. It was one of several big hits Lance took during the game, though the quarterback said most of them looked worse than they actually felt.