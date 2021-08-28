49ers: Ryans' mood better with Bosa, Ford ready to face Raiders on Sunday

The return of Bosa and Ford to the practice field has had one negative effect on the 49ers, making it much more difficult for the offense to run its plays.

Bosa got to Jimmy Garoppolo for a sack on his first play of team drills this week, setting the defensive tone.

“It’s a very conflicting feeling because you’re excited and it’s also making your life miserable,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. “You have to keep the common goal in mind where, ‘Hey, good defense is great for us,’ but as coaches you’re trying in the practice to do well. But really when you sit back in the meeting room and you’re watching the players play, if it’s a really good player beating you, at least you feel better about that.”

Shanahan not ready to reveal starting QB

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is pretty sure who will start at quarterback to open the season for the San Francisco 49ers, even if he's in no rush to let everyone else know whether it's Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.

Shanahan has said he will wait possibly up until the season opener on Sept. 12 at Detroit to announce his starter but also has said nothing has changed since the start of training camp when Garoppolo came in as the No. 1.