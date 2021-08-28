49ers: Ryans' mood better with Bosa, Ford ready to face Raiders on Sunday

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was in a good mood after practice on Thursday for good reason.
The first-year play-caller has his two most dangerous edge rushers back on the field, with Nick Bosa taking part in team drills this week for the first time this summer and Dee Ford ramping up his practice time.
Their return only adds more depth to the strength of the 49ers and has Ryans scheming up all sorts of possibilities with a line that also includes Samson Ebukam and Arden Key on the edge, the versatile Arik Armstead and inside players like D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw and Kentavius Street.
“Having all those guys available, we can do a lot of things,” Ryans said after practice Thursday. "All those guys are very talented and you have unlimited options with what you can do with all those guys. All of them are really great talents. All of them are awesome at rushing the passer. And we just want to utilize guys to their best ability. We want to be able to utilize them, utilize their strengths, to help us win games.”
The 49ers rode their defensive line to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season with Bosa winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, alongside big seasons from Armstead and Ford.
That was missing last season when Ford played only one game because of a back injury and Bosa went down in Week 2 with a season-ending knee injury.
But the 49ers are counting to a return to that 2019 formula to get back to the postseason this year after an injury-plagued 6-10 season in 2020.
“We’ve seen just the penetration, the get-off, the disruption up front,” All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. “Our defense, it all starts with them. When they’re getting off and they’re disrupting it makes it easy for guys like me, everybody in the back end to do their jobs.”
The key to the defense is Bosa, who immediately emerged as one of the league's top pass rushers as a rookie in 2019. Bosa had nine sacks and ranked in the top 10 in the league in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
He was dominant in the Super Bowl with 12 pressures, but the 49ers ended up falling short in the fourth quarter against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The 49ers are now hoping to get Bosa back to that form as quickly as possible this season.
“The biggest thing always coming off of an injury, is just the mental hurdle of taking a hit and hitting the ground and getting up and dusting yourself off and understanding that, ‘Oh, everything is still intact. I’m still OK.' It’s back to football,” Ryans said. “I think he got a little bit of that yesterday with his first day back and again today. So, I see him just continuing to progress. But physically, I think he’s fine. It’ll just be the mental hurdle of getting over it.”
The return of Bosa and Ford to the practice field has had one negative effect on the 49ers, making it much more difficult for the offense to run its plays.
Bosa got to Jimmy Garoppolo for a sack on his first play of team drills this week, setting the defensive tone.
“It’s a very conflicting feeling because you’re excited and it’s also making your life miserable,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. “You have to keep the common goal in mind where, ‘Hey, good defense is great for us,’ but as coaches you’re trying in the practice to do well. But really when you sit back in the meeting room and you’re watching the players play, if it’s a really good player beating you, at least you feel better about that.”
Shanahan not ready to reveal starting QB
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is pretty sure who will start at quarterback to open the season for the San Francisco 49ers, even if he's in no rush to let everyone else know whether it's Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.
Shanahan has said he will wait possibly up until the season opener on Sept. 12 at Detroit to announce his starter but also has said nothing has changed since the start of training camp when Garoppolo came in as the No. 1.
“I've got a pretty good idea,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “But as you guys can see with everything, I don’t know our schedule a couple of days from now. So, I’ve always had a pretty good idea. But there's lots of days between now and then, at every position.”
All signs continue to point to Garoppolo keeping the job for now over the rookie Lance as he has gotten the bulk of work with the starters in training camp and Lance has shown some predictable growing pains after playing only one game in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When Garoppolo was asked before practice if he had a good idea about who Shanahan planned to start, he said yes and laughed.
“It’s whatever he decides,” Garoppolo said. “I have a pretty good idea. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at right now and everything, just the offense as a whole. Kyle’s the head man. He’ll make the call.”
While Denver and Jacksonville announced their Week 1 starters at quarterback Wednesday, Shanahan said he sees no benefit in doing the same other than ending questions about it.
“If you could give me another reason that it’s a big advantage that helps our team, affects anything that has to do with us, then I will name it," he said. “But I don’t think it does. Why tell people? I know you guys want an answer, which is fine. I get the suspense of it, but I’m not just going to answer it to end your guys' suspense.”
Lance did work with the starters for a handful of plays in practice Wednesday and for the first time this camp Garoppolo got time with the second string.
Even if Garoppolo starts, the 49ers plan to mix in Lance in certain situations to take advantage of his ability to run and to get him ready to eventually be the full-time starter. The team invested three first-round picks in him this offseason.
Garoppolo said shuttling in and out will take time to get used to after being accustomed to handling the full load. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees visited the 49ers-Chargers joint practices last week and Garoppolo said they talked about how Brees handled being taken out at times for the mobile Taysom Hill the past few years in New Orleans.
“Just kind of stay ready type of thing," Garoppolo said. "It’s a different type of flow to the game. As the quarterback, you're used to being out there the whole time. So it’s just something that you just have to get reps in and get used to it.”
NOTES: DE Nick Bosa took part in his first team drills as he works his way back from last year's season-ending knee injury. He had a sack on one of his first plays in practice. ... S Jaquiski Tartt (toe) was activated from the physically unable to perform list and he could get into game action in Sunday's exhibition finale against the Raiders. ... LT Trent Williams (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), DT Javon Kinlaw (shoulder) and WR Jalen Hurd (knee) all returned to practice.