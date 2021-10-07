49ers: Samuel turning into complete receiver

But last season he was almost entirely a gadget player with his average catch coming behind the line of scrimmage.

“I’m a pretty good guy with the ball in my hands and it was a plus to go out there and run routes this offseason,” Samuel said. “Most of the things I was doing was getting in shape, boosting my stamina running routes. Not too much lifting because I’m already a big, kind of heavier guy. Just more route running and getting in shape.”

Samuel was unable to do much of that type of work in the 2020 offseason. He broke his foot in June during informal workouts with teammates and missed the first three games of the season.

He then was hampered by a pair of hamstring injuries and ended the season with just 33 catches for 391 yards in seven games in a big dropoff from his rookie season when he had 57 catches for 802 yards.