49ers: Secondary gets help before Rams game

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary, as four key players were activated to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The 49ers activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play.

San Francisco activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 list on Friday, leaving only rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list before the game at Los Angeles.

The 49ers (9-7) can clinch their second playoff berth in five seasons under head coach Kyle Shanahan by beating the Rams or if New Orleans loses at Atlanta on Sunday.

San Francisco also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

The 49ers also elevated cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the practice squad for Sunday's game and activated practice squad linebacker Curtis Robinson as a COVID-19 replacement.

One move San Francisco didn't make was elevating Nate Sudfeld as the third quarterback from the practice squad. That indicates that Jimmy Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play after missing last week's game with a right thumb injury.

Garoppolo was listed as questionable after being limited all week in practice, and Shanahan said he wouldn't announce whether Garoppolo or Trey Lance will start on Sunday.

"He had a good week, a good week of practice when he was in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo on Friday. “I feel good with where he’s at right now.”

Shanahan said he knows whether Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance will start for the 49ers (9-7) on Sunday but is waiting to make an announcement to keep the Rams guessing.

San Francisco is also dealing with an issue at left tackle, where Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed practice all week with an elbow injury. Shanahan said Williams will be questionable to play Sunday.

Running back Elijah Mitchell, who was on the injury report with a knee injury earlier in the week, will play this week.

The game is crucial for the 49ers, who can clinch the playoffs with a win on Sunday or a loss by New Orleans at Atlanta.

Garoppolo injured his thumb in the first half of a loss at Tennessee on Dec. 23 but stayed in to finish that game.

He didn't throw at all last week, allowing Lance to make his second career start, but got back on the field at practice this week.

He tested out the thumb Tuesday and even though it still caused significant pain was able to throw on a limited basis at practice during the week.

Garoppolo has completed 68% of his passes this season for 3,494 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with 19 TDs, 10 interceptions and a 99.6 passer rating.

The 49ers have won all five starts Garoppolo has made in his career against the Rams, including the first meeting this season when he went 15 for 19 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 win in Week 10.

Lance was shaky early in his second career start but recovered to throw for 249 yards and two second-half touchdowns in a 23-7 win over Houston last week.

Lance hadn't thrown a pass since his first start on Oct. 10, when he went 15 for 29 for 192 yards and an interception in a 17-10 loss at Arizona. Lance also ran 16 times for 89 yards in that game.

“I think throughout this season, every single rep I get, I get better,” Lance said. “I think I learn from every single rep I get, whether it's practice or a game.”

The 49ers invested heavily to make Lance their quarterback of the future this offseason, trading three first-round picks to take him third overall. But they opted to keep Garoppolo to help ease Lance's transition after he threw only 317 passes in college at lower-level North Dakota State.

NOTES: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) are also questionable. ... TE Tanner Hudson was waived.