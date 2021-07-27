49ers: Shanahan says Garoppolo is starting QB

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers immediately became a bit cloudy when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.
Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday.
”There’s no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group," the coach said. "Jimmy is coming in as the (No.) 1 and Trey is coming in as the 2.”
Shanahan knows it must have been discouraging for Garoppolo to see his team draft a player who is considered his eventual replacement, but he made sure to let the 29-year-old QB know that it’s still his job.
“Jimmy’s a very good player," Shanahan said. "And when Jimmy’s at the top of his game, I told him this back when we made the trade: ‘There’s no rookie that’s going to just come in here right away and take your job if you’re at the top of your game.’”
Garoppolo is coming off a difficult season marred by a lingering ankle injury, but he’s also just two years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. Healthy again, the veteran impressed coaches and teammates with a strong performance during organized team activities last month.
“Ever since Jimmy’s been here, I think he’s played at a very high level for us, especially practice, the way that he conducts himself on a daily basis,” tight end George Kittle said. “That guy still has full control of the huddle and I know he has the whole team that believes in him.”
Added Shanahan: “He’s our best quarterback in the building right now, so he’ll start out training camp that way and we’ve got three other guys behind him. We’re going to give Trey the first chance, obviously, as the backup.”
That’s not to say Lance won’t eventually get his shot as starter. The team has sky-high expectations for the 21-year-old rookie from North Dakota State. And in the meantime, Shanahan didn’t rule out using him in specific situations this season.
“When you do have a quarterback who has the threat to run and who can make throws, that’s something that I would love to use,” Shanahan said.
Of course, the 49ers still need to officially sign Lance to his rookie contract before he can join his teammates at training camp. General manager John Lynch wants to make sure that happens soon.
“We’re sure hopeful that he does,” Lynch said. “It’s important that he is here. I think for any rookie — for every player — every rep counts, every meeting counts, but in particular at that position. So we’re hopeful and expecting that Trey will be here and certainly know the importance of him being here.”
Niner Notes
Shanahan expected DE Nick Bosa, WR Jalen Hurd and DE Dee Ford, all recovering from injuries, to pass their physicals and begin with individual drills in training camp. “I’d be surprised if they got into team drills within a week, but as soon as they’re ready, they’ll be out there,” he said. ... RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (torn meniscus) and S Tarvarius Moore (torn Achilles) will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. ... CB Emmanuel Moseley was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Lynch announced that more than 90% of the roster has been vaccinated, surpassing the NFL’s 85% threshold.
Jets report after Knapp's passing in Bay Area
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets were focused on football again after spending the last several days mourning the loss of their friend, colleague and mentor.
The death of assistant coach Greg Knapp last Thursday stunned the organization and the entire NFL community. But the Jets are preparing to hit the field for their first practice of training camp Wednesday — just as Knapp would have wanted.
“It is an absolute tragedy and knowing Knapper, I mean, he'd be really, really upset if we didn't move on with a positive attitude,” Saleh said Tuesday. “He was a tremendous man, he was a tremendous leader, tremendous father, tremendous husband and he’s going to be sorely missed.”
Knapp died of his injuries from an accident on July 17 when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle near his home in San Ramon. He was 58.
“There has been a lot of tremendous support not only in the organization, but outside the organization," Saleh said of Knapp, who worked for the 49ers, Raiders and five other NFL teams in more than 25 seasons. "I know that he'll be with us throughout this entire season."
Knapp was hired by Saleh as the team's passing game coordinator in January, and it was clear he had already made an impact on Jets players and coaches on all sides of the football.
“He meant a whole lot to us,” said left tackle Mekhi Becton, who added that he and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams would often be encouraged by Knapp in the weight room. “I feel like me and Q are going to try to do our best to fulfill our goals.
"And we're going to do it for him, for sure.”
Added guard Greg Van Roten: "Greg was a guy that you didn't have to be around long to know that he was a special person. He did have this light that he let shine and just attracted people to him."
One of Knapp's primary roles with the Jets was to be an experienced voice for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, to lean on as the team's expected starter.
And all eyes will be on Wilson during camp — once he reports.
The former BYU star still had not signed his rookie contract early Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before his first scheduled camp practice. While Wilson’s contract is slotted, per the NFL rookie wage scale, to be worth $35.15 million over four years and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus, it appears the sides are working out offset language. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.
“I've got a lot of faith in Joe (Douglas)," Saleh said of the Jets general manager who is handling the negotiations. “So we'll see what happens in the next couple of hours."
The situation is eerily reminiscent to that of Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 who missed the first three days of training camp practices before signing his rookie deal.
Saleh didn't seem overly concerned about the possibility of the Jets opening camp without Wilson — who was the only player to not report Tuesday — and the young quarterback missing some time on the field.
“It’s something he’ll have to navigate through," Saleh said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in Zach, too. He’s incredibly intelligent and he’s got a tremendous drive. When he does get here, I know that somehow, someway he’ll make up for it."
Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.