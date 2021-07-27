49ers: Shanahan says Garoppolo is starting QB

Added Shanahan: “He’s our best quarterback in the building right now, so he’ll start out training camp that way and we’ve got three other guys behind him. We’re going to give Trey the first chance, obviously, as the backup.”

That’s not to say Lance won’t eventually get his shot as starter. The team has sky-high expectations for the 21-year-old rookie from North Dakota State. And in the meantime, Shanahan didn’t rule out using him in specific situations this season.

“When you do have a quarterback who has the threat to run and who can make throws, that’s something that I would love to use,” Shanahan said.

Of course, the 49ers still need to officially sign Lance to his rookie contract before he can join his teammates at training camp. General manager John Lynch wants to make sure that happens soon.

“We’re sure hopeful that he does,” Lynch said. “It’s important that he is here. I think for any rookie — for every player — every rep counts, every meeting counts, but in particular at that position. So we’re hopeful and expecting that Trey will be here and certainly know the importance of him being here.”

