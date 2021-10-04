Commentary: Reid's homecoming easier than Brady's

Reid joked about eating cheesesteaks and warned the media and fans to be patient with Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing, man, and you’re going to be fine,” Reid said of his advice for Sirianni. “He’s got a strong personality, a strong kid, man. And you need that here. You guys can be a little rough. But you got to have that and keep moving. You don’t let things grab you and take you down.”

Reid’s players badly wanted to get Big Red that 100th win in Philadelphia, where he won more games than any coach in Eagles history.

“It’s awesome,” said Tyreek Hill, who had three touchdown catches and 186 yards receiving. “Seeing him in the locker room fired up is surreal, man. As a kid I used to watch TV and see Coach Reid coaching in Philadelphia. I used to have dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL, and now I’m actually playing for one of the greatest coaches of all time.”

Reid led Philadelphia to five NFC championship games, winning only one. The Eagles lost their lone Super Bowl appearance under Reid to Brady and Belichick following the 2004 season. But Reid finally hoisted that Vince Lombardi Trophy two years ago and guided the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl last season, losing to Brady and the Buccaneers.