NFL: 49ers agree to deal with CB Charvarius Ward

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers made their first big move of free agency, agreeing with former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year contract.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed it Monday night, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the agreement and said it could be worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed.

The contract with Ward gives San Francisco needed help in the secondary and is the richest one handed out to a cornerback by the team in six seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Ward spent the past four seasons in Kansas City after being acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the Cowboys. Ward had originally signed with Dallas in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

Ward became a starter in Kansas City in his second season and helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl that year. He has four interceptions and 29 passes defensed in 56 career games.

Over the last three seasons, Ward has allowed opponents to catch less than half of the passes thrown with him in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, as he has developed into one of the game's better cover cornerbacks.

Ward's addition fills a void on San Francisco's defense. The Niners struggled to get consistent play after Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener last year. Emmanuel Moseley and rookie Ambry Thomas provided the best play and were starters at the end of the year but adding a proven option was a priority this offseason.

San Francisco began free agency by losing two key free agents with guard Laken Tomlinson agreeing to a contract with the New York Jets and defensive tackle D.J. Jones agreeing with the Denver.

The other big question hanging over the Niners is the future of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco plans to hand the offense over to last year's No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and is looking for a trade partner to send back a pick for Garoppolo and his salary of more than $24 million.

49ers agree to deal with LB Burks

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a contract with free agent linebacker Oren Burks.

Burks tweeted on Tuesday that he was leaving Green Bay after four seasons to join San Francisco, where he is expected to play significantly on special teams.

The former third-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2018 played 59 games with seven starts with the Packers. He had 92 tackles, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in his career.

Burks has never played more than 20% of the defensive snaps for the season in the NFL but is a core special teams player who adds depth in San Francisco.

49ers, Rams lead with 4 compensatory picks

NEW YORK — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the team they beat for the NFC title, the San Francisco 49ers, each received five compensatory picks in next month's draft.

Just behind with four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas were the Chargers, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona.

A total of 39 compensatory selections have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL said Tuesday, including special picks. A team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks will be positioned in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the free agents lost.

Getting two spots are Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Tennessee. Receiving one each are Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

The Lions have the highest pick at No. 97; they lost five players to free agency last year, including key receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and kicker Matt Prater.

New Orleans goes in the next spot after losing defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins.

The compensatory picks run through No. 262 in the seventh and final round.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.