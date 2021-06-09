NFL: 49ers cut short offseason program after injuries

“There’s a process of it. Some days you do good, some days you do bad, but there’s a whole up and down with it that is necessary for a guy to go through,” Shanahan said of Lance. "So you can get those reps, soak it in, have an idea of what it feels like. Now we have tape to show him, tape to talk to him about, he gets to get away on his own and have an idea of what’s expected out of him when he gets back.”

NOTES: Shanahan said he believes 52 of his players have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and he hopes to reach the 85% threshold by training camp in order to loosen restrictions. “I’m just hoping that we do it because I don’t want to have to wear my mask in here anymore,” he said. "I want to be able to have team meetings in our normal meeting room and be able to hang out with each other when we go on the road to hotels. So hopefully that’ll work out.”... Shanahan confirmed the team will hold joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers on Aug. 22. ... Shanahan said the team will spend the week between the first two games of the season at Detroit and Philadelphia practicing at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. The 49ers spent a week there last year between road games against the Jets and Giants.