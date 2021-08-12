NFL: 49ers excited to see preseason debut for Lance

Head coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won't matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers.

That doesn't dampen Shanahan's excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game.

“It’s fun to watch quarterbacks go out there for the first time,” Shanahan said Thursday. “But I don’t get nervous for the person or anything like that. It’s fun to watch. I know no one’s going to remember how his first preseason game is, but they will the next day. That’s all right. I know rookies get some butterflies. It is a big deal for them. But the reality of it is it is an experience for them. I think Trey is going to make the team so he doesn't have to go out there and just freak out about that. But he knows a lot of eyes will be on him.”

A lot of eyes have been on Lance ever since the 49ers drafted him in April after trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection.

San Francisco is working Lance in gradually behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo but the rookie has impressed during training camp.