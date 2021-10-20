NFL: 49ers optimistic Garoppolo will play this week

Colts general manager Chris Ballard wasted no time handing Buckner a four-year contract worth $84 million — a price the 49ers couldn't afford — and instantly making him the anchor of Indy's defensive line.

“It doesn’t really happen but it’s the nature of the business," Buckner said, referring to the trade. “It’s what we signed up for, right?"

Buckner certainly has held up his end of the deal. He's one of three NFL defensive tackles with seven or more sacks each of the past three seasons. He has a league-high 348 tackles among interior linemen since entering the league in 2016. Last season, he earned All-Pro honors for the first time despite playing most of the season with essentially one arm.

This season, a healthy Buckner made no secret he expected to play even better —- perhaps well enough to be selected the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Statistically, Buckner again ranks among the league's best. He's fifth among defensive tackles with 28 stops and has two sacks.

Yet to achieve his goal, Buckner knows it will take better performances from himself and his teammates.