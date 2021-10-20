NFL: 49ers optimistic Garoppolo will play this week

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return this week from a right calf injury but don't expect backup Trey Lance back for another week.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would be limited at practice Wednesday after missing one game with the injury and is on target to play Sunday night against Indianapolis.
“It’ll be good to go out there and go full go today. I know he’s limited because we’ve got to make sure he can do everything," Shanahan said. “We’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”
Lance sprained his left knee when he started in place of Garoppolo on Oct. 10 at Arizona and hadn't healed enough during the bye week to practice Wednesday.
Garoppolo got hurt early in the game Oct. 3 against Seattle and left at halftime. He missed one game but took advantage of the bye week to get back without missing any more time.
Garoppolo said the calf “feels great” now and he is able to push off his plant leg once again.
“I didn’t want to push too much last week. But I think during the bye week, we’ve really made some big strides,” he said. “So I’m happy with where it’s at.”
Lance’s recovery is progressing as expected but he isn’t quite ready to return to practice. Shanahan said Lance has been told to stay off his feet as much as he can but was expected to do some light throwing Wednesday.
“We were hoping he could go this week. It doesn’t look like it,” Shanahan said. “He might have a chance at the end of the week. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go next week.”
The 49ers return from the bye on a three-game losing streak as the defense has struggled to generate takeaways and the offense has not been clicking like Shanahan hoped it would.
San Francisco has been hurt by a season-ending knee injury to running back Raheem Mostert and a calf injury that will sideline tight George Kittle for at least three games. But there are still other problems not related to injuries.
“I think we’ve got to be much better in situational football,” Shanahan said. "We’ve got to be much better throwing and catching. I’d like to generate a few more explosive runs. I think we're running the ball somewhat decent but if you don’t get big runs, you’re never going to have those numbers. Then it just comes down to execution in some real critical situations."
Cornerback K'Waun Williams was back at practice after missing two games with a calf injury and is expected to play this week. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (elbow, ankle) also missed practice.
Buckner eagerly for return to San Francisco
INDIANAPOLIS — DeForest Buckner is preparing for Sunday's game the same way he does every week.
The Indianapolis Colts' star defensive tackle studies tape, focuses on executing the game plan, making sure he's in top shape and doing everything he can to help his teammates make it back into the playoff hunt.
Still, he admits this one feels different.
Buckner spent his first four pro seasons with the 49ers, then was traded in the prime of his career to Indy, a move that forced him to leave his heart in San Francisco as he moved on with his career. On Sunday, he's going back for the first time.
“Definitely don’t know how I’m going to feel when I get out there on the field," he said Wednesday. “I'll probably have a mix of emotions. That’s where I started my family. That’s where I got to start playing this game at the highest level. I poured my heart and soul into it for four years there, so it’s going to be interesting."
The trade was a surprise in NFL circles.
Teams typically covet Pro Bowl-caliber defensive linemen in their 20s, especially interior linemen who are as disruptive as Buckner. But facing the possibility of losing Buckner in free agency, a salary-cap situation that would have made it challenging for the 49ers to keep the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Hawaiian native, and a depth chart full of talent, San Francisco sent Buckner to Indy for a first-round draft pick in 2020.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard wasted no time handing Buckner a four-year contract worth $84 million — a price the 49ers couldn't afford — and instantly making him the anchor of Indy's defensive line.
“It doesn’t really happen but it’s the nature of the business," Buckner said, referring to the trade. “It’s what we signed up for, right?"
Buckner certainly has held up his end of the deal. He's one of three NFL defensive tackles with seven or more sacks each of the past three seasons. He has a league-high 348 tackles among interior linemen since entering the league in 2016. Last season, he earned All-Pro honors for the first time despite playing most of the season with essentially one arm.
This season, a healthy Buckner made no secret he expected to play even better —- perhaps well enough to be selected the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Statistically, Buckner again ranks among the league's best. He's fifth among defensive tackles with 28 stops and has two sacks.
Yet to achieve his goal, Buckner knows it will take better performances from himself and his teammates.
“It doesn’t just take one guy, it takes the whole unit, and as a unit we can definitely rush the passer a lot better," he said. “You know you just give up those opportunities where on third down you could have gotten off the field, a couple guys had great rushes but we just couldn't contain him.""
And as he studies game tapes this week, Buckner acknowledges it is a little odd to be strategizing against former teammates such as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and right guard Laken Tomlinson. They were there for what wound up as Buckner's final game with San Francisco — a 31-20 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.
A few weeks later, Buckner joined the Colts. Buckner acknowledges he's watched the Super Bowl multiple times, thinking of what could have been.
But as reunion weekend approaches, Buckner wants to take care of business against his former team while enjoying the brief time he'll have to meet some old friends.
“It’s a littler personal if you want to say that," Buckner said, chuckling. “It’s been a little quiet this week. They’ve got a game to focus on and I’ve got a game to focus on, so I’ll see them on game day and then maybe catch up with them after the game."