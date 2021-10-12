NFL: 49ers rookie quarterback Lance injures knee in 1st career start

Lance was stopped on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1 and finished the game 15 for 29 for 192 yards, along with 89 yards rushing on 16 carries.

“I was proud of him,” Shanahan said. “He went into a tough environment against a real good team. I thought he did a lot of real good things. Threw a bad pick on that first drive. I thought he bounced back well. I thought he was aggressive on what he saw. When he saw it right, he let it rip. When he didn’t think something was there, he ran aggressively. I thought he did a real good job through it all and handled the noise pretty well. I thought it was a good first experience for him.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Defense. After getting picked apart two weeks ago in a loss to Green Bay, San Francisco's defense has taken some good strides the past two weeks under first-year coordinator DeMeco Ryans. They held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in check, limiting an offense that came into the game leading the NFL in scoring and yardage to season lows with 17 points and 304 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP