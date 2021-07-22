NFL: 49ers sign middle linebacker Warner for 5 more years

This contract comes on the heels of the $75 million, five-year contract extension that star tight end George Kittle got last summer as the 49ers do their best to keep their young core players. They were unable to do that with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was traded for a first-round pick to Indianapolis in 2020 instead.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during the offseason program he planned to have Warner around “forever” and this new deal helps achieve that goal.

The former third-round pick has developed into one of the top all-around linebackers in the league after being drafted in the third round in 2018. He helped San Francisco make it to the Super Bowl in his second season and then earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

Warner is a skilled all-around linebacker, thriving in coverage and against the run. The 54% completion rate he allowed last season when targeted as the nearest defender ranked the best in the NFL among the linebackers targeted at least 20 times, according to NFL NextGen stats.

In three seasons, he has 21 passes defensed, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The 49ers also signed third-round running back Trey Sermon to a four-year deal and claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.