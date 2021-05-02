NFL:49ers turn to preparing Lance for NFL

Lynch said they focused more on injury history and the only player they picked with an extensive one was Hufanga, who missed time in college with a broken collarbone, concussion and shoulder sprain.

“You learn over time. We we make adjustments each and every year," Lynch said. ”But after you go through what we went through last year, you take a harder look. We didn’t overreact to it, but I think we responded accordingly."

HAPPY COACH

Running backs coach Bobby Turner spent the lead-up to the draft feeling a bit ignored as Shanahan was focused on the quarterback pick. But Turner got a nice gift on the final two days of the draft with the selections of Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round and Mitchell in the seventh.

“Bobby’s been sensitive lately because I haven't talked to him as much he claims in the last month,” Shanahan said. “Today he forgave me for it. I told him I’ve been working on some stuff and he didn’t believe that. We got him two running backs. He was very happy.”

San Francisco also added two potential strong run blockers with guard Aaron Banks in the second round and Moore in the fifth.

HOUSE HUNTING