NFL: After furious comeback, 49ers leave Rodgers too much time in 30-28 loss to Green Bay

SANTA CLARA — Everything seemed to be going to plan down the stretch of the San Francisco 49ers' first home game with fans in more than 20 months — with just one small problem.
They left Aaron Rodgers with a little too much time for a gut-crushing comeback.
After Kyle Juszczyk's 12-yard TD catch with 37 seconds lead gave the 49ers the lead in a game they trailed by 17 points in the first half, San Francisco's defense allowed Rodgers to complete two long passes to Davante Adams and lost 30-28 when Mason Crosby made a 51-yard field goal on the final play Sunday night.
“My first thoughts in devising how I wanted to get us into field-goal range was how could I get 17 the ball,” Rodgers said of Adams.
“You always worry with Aaron on the other side,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That's why we didn’t use any timeouts. We were hoping to take it down.”
San Francisco (2-1) took over at its 25 with 2:39 to play, facing a six-point deficit after an inexplicable fumble by Jimmy Garoppolo set up a field goal by Crosby.
Garoppolo responded with two big passes to George Kittle and a third-and-10 conversion to Deebo Samuel to get the ball to the 12 with 43 seconds left. He then hit Juszczyk on a slant for the score, giving the 49ers a 28-27 lead.
As the 49ers players celebrated and the fans roared in their first game back at Levi's Stadium since the 2019 NFC title game win over Green Bay, Rodgers was plotting the final comeback.
“I didn’t really have a lot of time to think about it,” Juszczyk said when asked if he left the Packers too much time. “I think the entire team was swarming me. I didn’t even know how much time was left on the clock. It wasn’t really something that was on my mind during the play as well. We were down six. We needed a touchdown. So I was trying to score.”
Rodgers exploited a banged-up secondary that went into the game missing cornerback Jason Verrett and then lost K'Waun Williams and Josh Norman to injuries by completing two passes to Adams that set up the winning kick.
“How can you not be romantic about football?” Rodgers said.
"There’s always too much time on the clock if there’s ever time on the clock, especially with Aaron Rodgers,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “I think we have a really good defense. I don’t really have any worries when our defense is out on the field. But it’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams over there. They did what they had to do to win.”
Adams came back after taking a hard hit from Jimmie Ward that looked like it could knock him out of the game and finished with 12 catches for 132 yards.
All that was left was for Crosby to make the kick and the Packers (2-1) to celebrate a win that came after they blew a 17-point lead.
“Celebrating with the guys in the end zone, seeing that energy and feeling that juice, is what it’s all about,” Crosby said. “And then carrying on into the locker room and guys pouring water all over my head and everybody, that’s what this game is all about. It was really special.”
And the 49ers made too many mistakes that they couldn't overcome. Garoppolo threw an interception in the first half that helped put San Francisco in the 17-0 hole.
His fumble when he threw the ball to the ground behind him while trying to avoid a sack by Kenny Clark gave the Packers another score.
There were also three long pass-interference calls and a running game that was held to 67 yards on 21 carries.
That added up to a loss for a San Francisco team that returned home following back-to-back road wins at Detroit and Philadelphia to open the season.
“There were some great individual efforts of guys just making unbelievable plays that got us in and gave us a chance to win that game,” Shanahan said. “But some mistakes that we made throughout the game, you don’t win a lot of football doing that. That’s what we’ve got to clean up.”
FAST START
The Packers got off to a fast start with scores on their first two drives. Rodgers connected on a 42-yard pass to Allen Lazard on the first drive to set up a field goal by Mason Crosby. Rodgers then hit Valdes-Scantling on a 47-yarder to set up the short TD pass to Adams. Rodgers was 9 for 9 for 127 yards in the quarter.
DOUBLE DIP
The 49ers avoided a first-half shutout when they scored on the final play. After Garoppolo got away with an apparent intentional grounding that would have ended the half, Trey Lance came in for his first snap since the opener. He ran behind a big block from Trent Williams for a 1-yard score that cut Green Bay's lead to 17-7.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was angry about the lack of an intentional-grounding call and gave referee Jerome Boger an earful on his way off the field.
San Francisco then scored on the opening possession of the second half when Garoppolo hit Brandon Aiyuk on an 8-yard TD pass as the 49ers scored 14 points without Rodgers touching the ball.
INJURY REPORT
Packers: Adams was down for a few minutes after the hard hit from Ward that didn't lead to a penalty. His teammates kneeled near him as he was being treated, but he was able to return after missing only one play. ... LB Krys Barnes left the game in the first half with a concussion. ... DL Tyler Lancaster was evaluated for a concussion in the second half.
49ers: CBs K'Waun Williams (calf) and Josh Norman (chest) left the game in the first half.
UP NEXT
Packers: Host Steelers on Sunday.
49ers: Host Seattle on Sunday.