NFL: After furious comeback, 49ers leave Rodgers too much time in 30-28 loss to Green Bay

As the 49ers players celebrated and the fans roared in their first game back at Levi's Stadium since the 2019 NFC title game win over Green Bay, Rodgers was plotting the final comeback.

“I didn’t really have a lot of time to think about it,” Juszczyk said when asked if he left the Packers too much time. “I think the entire team was swarming me. I didn’t even know how much time was left on the clock. It wasn’t really something that was on my mind during the play as well. We were down six. We needed a touchdown. So I was trying to score.”

Rodgers exploited a banged-up secondary that went into the game missing cornerback Jason Verrett and then lost K'Waun Williams and Josh Norman to injuries by completing two passes to Adams that set up the winning kick.

“How can you not be romantic about football?” Rodgers said.

"There’s always too much time on the clock if there’s ever time on the clock, especially with Aaron Rodgers,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “I think we have a really good defense. I don’t really have any worries when our defense is out on the field. But it’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams over there. They did what they had to do to win.”