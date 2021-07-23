NFL: Allen hoping to launch coaching career with Raiders

“He blazed his own trail and obviously didn’t let the fact that I was his older brother bother him at all,” Marcus Allen said. “Few people know the quarterback position or has played the quarterback position and know offense as well as Damon. He certainly has the credentials, he certainly has the numbers.”

Damon Allen said he believes there are elements in today’s NFL that are very similar to what the CFL has been doing for years, and with what he’s accomplished he is prepared to be an asset to any coaching staff.

“I’ve seen every situation that a player at that position can conceive or been through on a physical side of it. So why not do it at the highest level,” Damon Allen said. “I have a great amount of respect for coaches. I don’t think you ever stop learning. There are great minds in the game of football, especially in the National Football League. And so to be in a culture like the Raiders', with the energy level from the head coach, understanding the ‘commitment to excellence.’

“It makes it special due to the bloodline because when your brother is a part of an organization, he embodies those very encouraging Raider words used today. We understand the importance, we understand what the silver and black meant to our family.”