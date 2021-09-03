NFL: AP source says Raiders have agreed to 1-year deal with LB K.J. Wright

Perryman and Wright both played for Bradley with Perryman doing it the past four seasons for the Chargers and Wright in his first two years in Seattle.

That familiarity should help speed up their integration into the team with Perryman providing a good run-stopper in the middle and Wright playing on the outside.

“You’re the leader. You’re the quarterback of the defense," Perryman said of his role. "Everybody feeds off you. You got to make sure everybody’s in the right place. If the defense is not running the way it’s supposed to, the coaches are going to come to you. I’ve been in the defense for four years, I am a little comfortable. There’s still things that you do learn. Coach Gus will tell you, ‘You never got it.’”

The Chargers selected Perryman in the second round in 2015 and he was a dependable insider linebacker for them the past six years. He had 349 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and five sacks in 69 career games.

Perryman practiced only once in Carolina before the trade because of injuries. He also has not received the COVID-19 vaccination but is considering changing his plans in order to be able to bond better with his teammates.