NFL: Broncos to honor 49er head coach's dad, 2-time Super Bowl winner Mike Shanahan

Shanahan's coaching tree doesn't just consist of today's creative offensive minds. He had an impact on defensive coaches, too.

“What a cutting edge coach,” said Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who was Shanahan's defensive backs coach from 1995-99. “I’ll always be grateful for the five years I spent with him.”

Donatell said Shanahan's legacy in the league is very much a living one with so many coaches tracing their philosophies back to Shanahan's time as head coach in Denver and later Washington.

“Just look at the tree. I can’t even name all the guys,” Donatell said. “You can start with Kyle, and there’s so many guys in between. He impacted so many guys."

“When he came out of San Francisco, he was on the cutting edge with scheme and he ran this place as a CEO," Donatell added. "He had full control of everything and he was a true leader. He had some great partners — Gary Kubiak, Alex Gibbs, Mike Heimerdinger. They were doing some special work together, and these guys all went on to be head coaches and so forth. It was a neat time.”

The Broncos are also celebrating Steve Atwater's recent enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His bust was on display in Denver and he was set to receive his Hall of Fame ring in a pregame presentation.