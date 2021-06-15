NFL: Carr hopes he's 'a Raider for my entire life'

The offseason of quarterback discontent never reached Derek Carr.

While several star quarterbacks around the league have expressed frustration and a desire to leave in some cases, Carr said he remains fully committed to the Raiders despite seven seasons with little success.

“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said Tuesday. “I’m a Raider for my entire life, and I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life and it’s the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart. I don’t need a perfect situation, I believe that. ... I think we can all agree if we were able to pull it off and win a championship here, that would feel much better than just piling a whole bunch of great players together and joining up and doing it that way."

Carr's situation with the Raiders has been far from perfect since he was drafted in the second round out of Fresno State in 2014. In all, he has endured more losing in his first seven seasons than any other quarterback in NFL history with 63 losses as a starter.

Carr became the Week 1 starter as a rookie and promptly lost his first 10 starts on the way to a 3-13 season that saw coach Dennis Allen get fired early in the campaign and interim coach Tony Sparano not being brought back following the season.