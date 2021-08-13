NFL: Chiefs head to San Francisco, ready to shake off some rust

“Obviously you want to see the young guys kind of step up, make plays,” Mathieu said. “I think the most important thing you want to be able to communicate. You want to have sound communication. Obviously, you don’t want any mental errors.”

With only three preseason games this season, that also means fewer snaps for players on the roster bubble. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub is grateful preseason games returned this year to help evaluate young talent, especially with the first roster reduction from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday.

“We had to release guys last year that we never really knew if they could play or not,” Toub said. “It’s unfortunate. This year with the preseason games, that’s the only time that we really get to evaluate guys on teams. We don’t do anything live out here in practice, so we find out if guys can cover, if they can block, they can tackle out here during preseason games.”

Mathieu says he tells his younger teammates striving to win jobs to simply play hard as they can while setting aside the pressure.

“Like I tell them all, it’s the same game they’ve been playing since most of them were 5 years old,” Mathieu said. “Just go out there, have fun, understand your responsibilities but just let it loose. Let the world know who you are.”

NOTES: DE Frank Clark (hamstring spasm) and CB BoPete Keyes (dislocated finger) exited practice early on Thursday. … RT Mike Remmers (back) and LB Willie Gay (concussion protocol) were limited participants and neither player expects to play Saturday against the 49ers. … Undrafted free agent safety Devon Key continues mixing in with the first-team defense. … Reid wants to see his young running back group in action, especially 2020 first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “We’re young with (Edwards-Helaire), we’re young, so the more reps he gets the better he’s going to become over time here.”