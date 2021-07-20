NFL: Ex-Sac State player, 49ers coach Knapp injured

"I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

Knapp's family also released a statement Tuesday through the Jets.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people,” the family said. “He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration.

“While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support — it has meant the world to us."

Knapp is well-liked and respected in NFL circles and has established himself as one of the league's top offensive-minded coaches. After a nine-year stint as an assistant at Sacramento State, where he also played quarterback, Knapp got his first NFL job with San Francisco in 1997 as an offensive quality control coach under Steve Mariucci. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach two years later and became the 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2001.