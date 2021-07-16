NFL: Former 49er CB Sherman's charges include DUI

Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of Moss' home with his shoulder.

Another of Moss' daughters pleaded with a 911 operator for officers to arrive quickly and told her children to hide in a bathroom behind a shower curtain, according to audio of the call released Thursday.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Raymond Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

Officers were cautious about arresting Sherman because of his size, strength and belligerence, according to police reports. After trying to deescalate the situation, they decided to use less-lethal force after warning Sherman that they would if he didn’t comply with their orders.